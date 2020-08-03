If you’re thinking about renovating your bathroom, you’ll be faced with a number of choices. Which colour tiles? Bath or shower, or both? Where’s the best place for the toilet and the sink? These are just a few of the considerations you’ll have to take into account, but arguably the most important one is: DIY or call in the pros?

Results from a recent survey found that around 25% of Brits prefer to tackle plumbing and electrical jobs themselves, rather than pay for hired help. There are plenty of advantages to this, but there are some drawbacks too, and it’s important that you’re aware of those.

You might have already visited The Bathroom Showroom and picked out your new toilet, sink, bath and shower, but they’ll all need installing correctly. Here, we weigh up the pros and cons of fitting your own bathroom versus enlisting the services of a professional.

The argument for doing it yourself

The reason most people take on DIY jobs is that it can save a significant amount of money. By doing it yourself, you won’t have to pay for the time and labour of the individual(s) who come to work in your home. It also means you won’t be tied to their schedules, as the best tradespeople often get booked up for weeks and months in advance.

Another factor is that DIY jobs can offer a number of mental of physical and mental benefits. Not only will revamping your bathroom prove excellent exercise, working muscles you wouldn’t normally use, but you’ll feel a great sense of achievement at having completed the project by your own fair hands.

The argument for hiring professionals

Although they are likely to prove the more expensive option, hiring a fully qualified plumber offers plenty of advantages. First and foremost, the work will be done to a high level and everything will be installed correctly. Some elements of fitting a bathroom can prove complex, which may be beyond your skill-set, and any mistakes can prove costly.

A professional should also get the job done much faster than you would be able to. They fit bathrooms for a living, boast far greater experience and therefore know how to overcome any challenges that arise. Most will also offer guarantees on their work, so if something does go wrong soon after they’ve finished then they will come back and fix the problem for free.