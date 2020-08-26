The 2020 Formula 1 World Championship is beginning to hot up as we approach the 7th race of the season. With the season running on a limited schedule due to the pandemic, it means that we are already halfway through the competition, and the standings are beginning to take form. Due to taking first in 4 out the previous 6 races, Lewis Hamilton is the driver on top, and in is excellent form, looking unstoppable in Spain last weekend, and is still riding high following his nail-biting victory at Silverstone where he finished first despite driving with a completely eviscerated tire for most of the final lap.

The question remains if he has to stamina to keep up these high-quality performances, or will he slip away and allow Max Verstappen, the youngest ever F1 race winner, to claw his way further up the rankings

The Battle for Pole

If anything can be learned from the history of the Belgium Grand Prix in Spa, it’s that obtaining pole position during the qualifiers is a good indicator on where you’ll end up, as every race leader for the last ten years has at least landed on the podium, meaning that it’s a very good track for drivers to defend their position on. However, indications suggest that this race may be Hamilton’s Achilles heel, as during that same ten-year span, he’s been on pole 4 times, the most of anyone. Yet, he’s only been able to convert these pole positions into wins twice, suggesting that he is vulnerable on the course.

A Potential Wildcard Winner

The last few Belgium Grand Prix have thrown up some interesting winners, especially those who aren’t currently in the running for this year’s Driver’s Championship. Charles Leclerc is the defending champion; however, there’s not many expecting him to repeat the result, in fact, he’s been having a rather difficult campaign as he sits a whole 87 points from Hamilton, who beside Verstappen, is the runaway leader.

The only other winner of the Belgian Grand Prix sitting in the top ten is Renault’s Daniel Ricciardo, but that win was secured almost six years ago. F1 legend Sabastian Vettel, who is immortalized on motorsport posters by GOAT Prints, is another recent champion of the Grand Prix, and there is a slight possibility that he could mount a surprise challenge for this race and get onto the podium for the first time in this campaign. If any of these drivers mentioned, or perhaps a surprise driver, emerges victorious, it has the potential to completely re-write the lower half of the standings.

Qualifying Mode Banned

The Qualifying mode (also known as ‘party mode’) is set to be banned before the Belgian Grand Prix, meaning that the engine mode used in qualifying needs to be applied during a certain amount of time in the race as well. This has been done to try and make the race a bit more technical but is also alleged to be able to make policing of the technically complicated V6 turbo-hybrid engine a lot easier. However, a lot of people within the sport believe it may be a plot to limit the dominance of the Mercedes team who have been using this technology to good effect in qualifying. Regardless of the reason, it is set to play a role in the Belgian Grand Prix and could make for an interesting and varied race.