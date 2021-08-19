Bellway Durham is delivering 250 homes from its flagship Artisan Collection at a new development in Wingate.

The developer is building a mix of two, three and four-bedroom detached, semi-detached and terrace houses at Wellfield Rise in the village.

All 250 properties will feature designs from the housebuilder’s Artisan Collection, which combines traditional craftsmanship and attention to detail with the very latest construction techniques.

Located off Wellfield Road, the development will feature house designs named after artisanal trades, such as The Chandler and The Turner, both three-bedroom, semi-detached homes.

Housebuyers will be able to visit the development in the autumn when a sales office and showhome opens at the site.

Hayley Teasdale, Sales Manager for Bellway Durham, said: “We are delighted to be bringing the Artisan Collection to Wingate and we look forward to giving prospective buyers an opportunity to come and see what the development has to offer.

“The layouts of all the homes have been designed with modern families in mind and the range of two to four-bedroom houses will suit the needs of a variety of buyers.

“Our selection of three-bedroom semi-detached Artisan houses are particularly well-suited to young families looking to get on the property ladder. The Chandler and Turner designs exemplify the intelligent use of space which characterises the Artisan range, with slightly varying layouts to cater for different lifestyles.

“Both have open-plan spaces with French doors leading to the rear garden. The Chandler includes an open-plan kitchen and dining area with a separate lounge, while The Turner features an open-plan living and dining area with a separate kitchen. Each house type also features three spacious bedrooms, a family bathroom and an en suite shower room.

“The homes at Wellfield Rise will be within walking distance of the village’s nursery, primary and secondary schools, as well as a number of local shops, so we are anticipating a lot of interest from families.

“Buyers will enjoy the benefits of countryside living, with Castle Eden Dene National Nature Reserve just a 10-minute drive away, as well as being within commuting distance of both Durham and Hartlepool. Easy access to the A19 also means Newcastle is only 35 minutes away by car.”

The Chandler and Turner house types are currently available to purchase, with prices starting from £193,995.

For more information on homes available for sale at Wellfield Rise, visit bellway.co.uk or call the sales team on 01429 411 737.