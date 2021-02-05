The first homes at a new development in Stockton have been released for sale earlier than planned, in response to high demand from housebuyers in the area.

Bellway was due to put the first properties at Old School Gardens on the market in the spring, when a sales office will open on the site off Blakeston Lane.

But after more than 150 people registered their interest in the new homes, the housebuilder has brought forward the launch of the development.

Buyers can now get a first look at the site plans and house types at Old School Gardens by making an appointment to visit Bellway’s Conyers Green development in Yarm, while a selection of three and four-bedroom properties have been made available to purchase off-plan.

Construction work is now underway on the site, which has been derelict since the closure of Blakeston School in 2013. The development will comprise 68 houses for private sale and 12 affordable homes for rent or shared ownership.

Hayley Teasdale, Sales Manager for Bellway Durham said: “The fact that so many people have already registered their interest in Old School Gardens when construction work is still at a relatively early stage demonstrates the high demand for new homes in Stockton.

“Most of the enquiries have been made by people who have passed the site, which suggests that the location is a major factor for those considering buying a new home here. Although the development is situated on the edge of Stockton, next to open countryside, it is still within a short drive of the town centre.

“As well as delivering much-needed new homes for the town, Old School Gardens will also transform a long-time derelict brownfield site into an attractive residential community.

“Buyers can already contact us via our team at Conyers Green specifically about Old School Gardens, and discuss options such as using the Express Mover scheme to make their dream home a reality much sooner than they think.

“We are looking forward to welcoming visitors to the development in the spring, but in the meantime, we would encourage potential buyers to make an appointment to contact our sales team at Conyers Green to find out more about the range of house types available.”

Prices for the initial selection of three and four-bedroom homes available at Old School Gardens currently start at £174,995.

More information about the homes being built at Old School Gardens can be found at bellway.co.uk or by calling the sales team on 01642 037 419.