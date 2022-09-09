Two senior members of staff from Bellway are to tackle the Great North Run, in aid of Cancer Research UK.

Ryan Lincoln, Commercial and Technical Director at Bellway’s North East division in Gateshead and Gemma Bruce, site manager at the housebuilder’s Arcot Manor development in Cramlington, are to run the half-marathon course on Sunday 11 September.

Ryan, from South Shields, said he only took up running two years ago after feeling the effects of being cooped up for six months during the coronavirus restrictions.

The 38-year-old said: “I was working from home and felt trapped in a rut of getting up, clocking on in the spare room and then repeating the same cycle day after day. A few of my friends were runners and they suggested I buy some trainers and get out to pound the streets.

“I took their advice and found that challenging myself and getting out in the fresh air every day made me feel so much better. At first, I had to take it easy as I had not run anywhere since PE lessons in school, but last year I ran 26 half marathons, two full marathons and 20 miles in the snow.

“I now get up at just after 5am three or four times a week to go for a run and have the perfect start to my day. Taking up running has transformed my life and given me so much more energy and I feel so much fitter and healthier and happier.”

Ryan said he is looking forward to tackling the Great North Run and so far, has raised £2,779, for Cancer Research UK. This figure is slowly rising, as he is getting daily sponsors, with 83 so far.

He said: “Like many people, I know someone who has a loved one directly affected with cancer, and it is a privilege to be able to raise funds for Cancer Research UK who do so much amazing work to try to help beat this terrible disease. Bellway has generously agreed to double match the donations up to £2,000, which will bump my total up to £6,779. This is an absolutely amazing figure to reach.”

Gemma, who lives in Newcastle, is taking on the 13-mile run for the second time in memory of her mum Linda, who died of cancer 11 years ago.

The 41-year-old said: “I did the Great North Run eight years ago in memory of mum after she died of pancreatic cancer. It was all very sudden after her diagnosis. It was devastating.

“These days, I go to the gym three or four times a week and walk my dog Luna, a two-year-old Hungarian Vizsla, three times a day but I don’t run much at all. I am going to tackle this run to challenge myself and to raise money for a cause that is very dear to my heart.”

Gemma has so far raised more than £200 of her £500 target.

Bellway has been supporting Cancer Research UK for the past six years and nationally is aiming to have raised £3 million for the charity by 2023.

David McCrindle, Regional Director of Bellway North East, said: “Bellway is proud of its roots in the North East and it is fabulous to see two of our senior members of staff taking part in the Great North Run. The day is a colourful and joyous celebration of everything that is great about this region.

“People get together on the day to tackle the half-marathon course, to have fun, keep fit, challenge themselves and to raise an incredible amount of money for lots of well-deserving causes. Cancer Research UK is our nominated charity here at Bellway and we are totally committed to doing all we can to support them.

“We wish Ryan and Gemma all the best on the day and hope they finish the route safely and raise plenty of money for the charity.”

