Bellway has won a national award for a successful marketing campaign in which it gave away a home on Ant and Dec’s Saturday Night Takeaway.

The Newcastle-based developer’s ‘Dreams Come True’ campaign won the Best Marketing Initiative award at the 2020 Housebuilder Awards.

Bellway teamed up with Saturday Night Takeaway to give away the show’s biggest ever prize to a single recipient – a brand-new £260,000 three-bedroom home. The house was at Bellway’s Moorfields development in Killingworth, near Newcastle, and featured an interior design package by Q Interiors. The broadcast, in February of this year, revealed that Ant and Dec even had a hand in the building process.

The house was gifted to a local family on the first show of the new series. At the time it was the most watched television programme of 2020, with an average audience of 7.3 million, peaking at 8.4 million viewers.

Petra and Simon Williams had been nominated for the prize in recognition of the work of the charity Darcey’s Dream, founded by Petra, which provides supports to bereaved parents. It was set up following the death of their daughter Darcey Leigh from Sudden Infant Death Syndrome (SIDS) at the age of just nine-and-a-half weeks.

The couple’s appearance on the programme led to a surge of interest in the charity, with its number of Facebook followers doubling from 1,500 to 3,000 in the hour after the show.

Maria Seed, Group Sales and Marketing Director for Bellway, said: “Being able to work with ITV and Ant and Dec’s Saturday Night Takeaway was a dream come true for us. We were so happy to make a dream come true for a deserving family in Newcastle, the hometown of both Bellway and Ant and Dec.

“We are delighted that Housebuilder has recognised our campaign and all the hard work that went into putting it together. This involved top-secret preparations, with Bellway working alongside Ant and Dec, their production team and ITV for almost a year before the live broadcast.

“The campaign didn’t just bring attention to Bellway, but it also raised the profile of Petra’s wonderful charity, which gained thousands of followers and nationwide press exposure in the days after the show aired to the nation.

“Everyone at Bellway would like to thank ITV and the team at Saturday Night Takeaway for partnering with us on this exciting project and Housebuilder for recognising an unprecedented marketing campaign that we will never forget.”

The Housebuilder Awards, hosted by UK property industry magazine Housebuilder, took place in a virtual ceremony on Thursday 3 December. The Best Marketing Initiative category recognises successful campaigns which demonstrate imagination, innovation and effectiveness.

