Christmas may be a little different this year, but one local man is making it his mission to make sure no one in North Tyneside will go hungry.

This month, Ben Townsend, a Senior Principal Consultant at Newcastle-based recruitment firm FRG Technology Consulting, will be preparing and delivering free homecooked meals for more than 250 people across the region as part of his charity project Ben Appetit.

The project will see Ben prepare, cook, and deliver over 750 meals to vulnerable local people, making sure they have access to fresh, healthy food over the three-day festive period.

“A lot of my friends and family have been adversely affected by Covid this year,” said Ben, “so I felt it was time to try and give something back to my local community.

“I‘ve been in Newcastle just over eight years now, and the people have been amazing. I have a real passion for cooking, so I thought I‘d make some meals for people who are either lonely, isolated, elderly, homeless, or in sheltered or assisted accommodation. I wanted to help out single parents too, as I was disappointed with the government‘s lack of assistance with meals over half–term, and that’s when I launched my idea.“

With the help of two volunteer chefs, Ben will set up shop at Meadow Well Community Centre, North Shields to cook the meals: chicken curry and rice for Christmas Eve, turkey dinner with all the trimmings for Christmas Day, and turkey broth with a crusty roll for Boxing Day.

He will then take to his sleigh to deliver the meals—along with Christmas hampers, and gifts for families with children—to 65 locations around the area including churches, community centres, charities, and individual homes on Wednesday 23rd December.

Among the local charities that will be receiving Ben’s homecooked meals are North Tyneside volunteering organisation VODA, DePaul UK, a homelessness charity for young people, local community hub Meadow Well Connected Centre, asylum seeker support charity Walking With, domestic violence support service DASS, Age UK, and The Salvation Army, along with several individuals referred to Ben Appetit from local community projects and churches.

What began as a one-man effort to tackle hunger in the region has snowballed into a major project, with Ben significantly scaling up the venture to accommodate enormous demand.

“Initially, I wanted to raise £600 to cook for around 50 people,” said Ben, “ensuring they had proper meals they could reheat on Christmas Eve, Christmas Day and Boxing Day, as well as providing toys for kids.

Within 48 hours of launching the Ben Appetit fundraiser, Ben had received £1,500 in donations. Eventually, it rose to almost £3,000; a milestone that pushed Ben to expand the project’s reach in the local community.

“With those funds, we’ve been able to hire a professional kitchen from which we‘ll prepare and cook 750 meals to cover the three days, delivering them to over 250 local residents. We‘ve also used the funds to put together Christmas packs for recipients, including Christmas crackers, serviettes, cutlery, and cakes or chocolate treats for dessert.“

As a result of the project’s growing size, Ben is on the lookout for volunteers who can spare a few hours to help with some of the logistics while he and his chefs undertake the massive task of cooking more than 750 meals.

On Monday 21st and Tuesday 22nd December, help is required to chop and prepare vegetables, wrap presents, write out labels and gift cards, and assemble hampers. On Wednesday 23rd December, volunteers are needed to manage deliveries and help distribute meals and gifts.

Preparations for this mammoth festive operation will take place in the Meadow Well Community Centre’s café, where Ben will be providing all volunteers with the appropriate PPE and ensuring the entire process is Covid-safe.

Ben’s gesture will make an enormous impact on the local community, transforming what can be a lonely period for many, including the elderly.

“Christmas time can be the most difficult time of the year for some older people,” said Dawn McNally, Chief Executive Age UK North Tyneside.

“Too many will spend the time on their own and not cook for themselves, choosing to snack on what is often unhealthy food.

“This year, across North Tyneside, Ben Townsend will be making Christmas a little bit more special for some of our older people. He‘s our very own Father Christmas.

“On behalf of these older people, I would very much like to thank Ben and Ben Appetite for thinking about older people on their own this Christmas. You will make someone‘s day and make Christmas a little more bearable. Now more than ever, no one should have no one“.

If you’d like to help Ben out with any of these tasks, get in touch via the project’s Facebook page. You can also donate to the project’s GoFundMe page to help Ben continue his work in the new year.