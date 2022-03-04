Bridging loans are most often used by property owners – whether professional or by owner-occupiers – as it allows them access to finance they need to make another purchase. So for example, it can give a homeowner the money they need to purchase a new property whilst they wait for a previous property to sell.

As with all financing options, bridging loans have been established to address and provide a solution to a niche area of the market. Typically, they are used more frequently by professional property owners, by which we mean landlords with multiple properties or HMOs, professional developers or business owners looking to expand to buy new premises. Let’s look at why they would appeal to a specific area of the market.

The cost of opportunity

Bridging loans do not leave you subject to a long chain. If your finances are tied up with other properties or assets, bridging loans offer you freedom and flexibility. Accessing this kind of gap finance means that you are not subject to the cost of opportunity because there is less chance of you missing out on a specific property. It offers flexibility and the freedom to act.

Quick process

Bridging loans can be approved very quickly, unlike most other methods of accessing finance in this amount. Working with some experienced brokers that are well connected to lenders, you can receive the money you need in 48 hours. Naturally, this will be subject to your circumstance and application. If you are a riskier borrower, it may take more time to secure bridge finance. In turn, you are likely to still have an answer much sooner than with other options. This means that a bridging loan is a fantastic option when you are experiencing an emergency. Quick access to money also ensures you can capture those rarified opportunities.

Flexible lending criteria

Bridging loans vary hugely in the amount that can be borrowed. There is often a minimum of around £100,000 for UK borrowers. This can differ if you are purchasing or borrowing in other locations, however, the limits are often £20 million and above, meaning that bridge loans can be used for purchasing entire blocks of flats or other high-value investments.

Bridging loans are subject to their own criteria, but the loan is secured against an asset, for example another property. Therefore, a bridge loan is accessible to someone with a poor credit score or no lending history.

Versatility

A bridging loan does not simply have to be used to purchase a property. It can be used for refurbishment, portfolio restructuring, refinancing assets or purchasing others. It can also be used to purchase different styles of properties like land that has planning permission or buying properties from auction. Although it is most commonly used to bridge the gap between purchase and sale, these loans are flexible. You will have to state what you are going to use the loan for on an application.

To summarise, bridging finance is great and provides fantastic opportunities for so many people, yet it’s imperative to make sure it is right for your circumstances. Bridging finance is a kind of short term loan and therefore has associated costs and risks, there are alternatives. Always speak to an expert, such as a broker, to ensure you are applying for the most appropriate finance that is going to benefit you!