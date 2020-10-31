The use of water filters has become popular in recent times. Every individual is aiming towards leading a healthy life, and the utilization of water filters makes a substantial contribution to this cause. There are different types of water filters available for use. The most popular types of water filters are Pur and Brita. Often, there is a back and forth on which is best among the two. So it is not uncommon to find a lot of Pur vs Brita arguments online. Irrespective of the similarities and differences between the many kinds of water filters available, there are loads of benefits that a person will derive from utilizing either of them. Some of the identified benefits from using a water filter include:

Filters Off Contaminants Present in Water

Generally, water running from taps tends to contain elements like fluoride, chloride, arsenic, aluminum, and others. While the first two are popularly used to cleanse water, the rest are elements that may be in the water as a result of location or plumbing systems. In high quantities, these elements are harmful to the body, so they are regarded as contaminants. With water filters, a person can successfully remove these unwanted minerals from the water.

Helps Improve Absorption Of Vital Nutrients

Depending on the kind of water filter a person is using, there may be an increase in the absorption of the important nutrients needed by the body. For instance, if a person is using an alkaline filter, aside from filtering off the contaminants, the water becomes alkaline, and this is very good for the body. Alkaline water contains necessary minerals, and it has a good pH, that is, a good level of hydrogen that is good enough for the body.

Tastes Good

Unlike tap water, filtered water tastes nice. Observably, water from taps tends to have a rather weird taste. This is because, through the process of getting to the faucets, the water has been transported through pipes and has become contaminated by certain elements that harm the body. These elements will not only affect a person’s health in the long run but will also affect the taste of the water. But when filtered, the contaminants are filtered off, and a person can now taste the real flavor of the water, which is rather pleasant.

Helps To Motivate The Drinking Of More Water

It has been medically stated that drinking more water is good for the body. Although a lot of people are aware of this, there is a certain skepticism that may come up due to the awareness of the contaminants that are sometimes present in water, and this may eventually dissuade a person from drinking water. Once a person is aware that the drinking water available to him or her is safe, there is a push to drink more water. Aside from this, because of the taste, which is now better than tap or even bottled water, individuals who usually crave something with a pleasant taste may now substitute their sweetened carbonated drinks with water.

Helps With Body Detoxification

Due to the absence of contaminants and the presence of the necessary nutrients from filtered water or alkaline filtered water as the case may be, one has a better chance of having successful detoxification. There are several ways a person can detoxify his or her body system. A simple method is cutting up a lemon and putting in water. If a person uses tap water or bottled water for this, the contaminants from the tap and the corroded plastic elements will combine with the nutrients from the lemon. Eventually, rather than detoxifying, a person will simply be taking in a huge amount of several elements, which are both harmful and helpful.

A Great Substitute For Bottled Water

Some individuals are aware of the mineral contamination in tap water and tend to opt for bottled water instead. The idea is that the bottled water company would have filtered off contaminants hence making it safer than tap water. However, the plastic bottle in which bottled water is contained may eventually lead to another type of contamination. To avoid all these, a person should go for a home water system, preferably using either Pur or Brita water filter. That way, he or she can be assured of drinking good filtered water.

It is no doubt that using a water filter is extremely beneficial to the body system. To get the full nutrients from cooking or drinking, or even detoxification, a person should endeavor to get a water filter for their home.