New, bespoke Bentayga Hybrid delivers clean luxury mobility to The Macallan Estate

To be charged using 100 per cent REGO certified renewable energy from a single Scottish wind farm

Bentley Mulliner provides beautiful, subtle detailing to the cabin

The first of two permanent Bentleys in residence on the Estate

(Crewe, 5 August 2021) Bentley has today delivered a new Bentayga Hybrid, complete with bespoke Mulliner details, to The Macallan Estate in Speyside, Scotland. Following the announcement last month of a long-term brand partnership between Bentley Motors and The Macallan, the new hybrid is the first of two permanent estate cars for The Macallan, to be joined by a matching Flying Spur Hybrid. Bentley Mulliner has added beautiful, subtle details themed by The Macallan to the car, including unique stitching, personalised inlays to wood veneer, and bespoke treadplates and LED welcome lamps.

The commitment from Bentley to provide hybrids on the Estate reflects the core ethos of the partnership, which is rooted in a commitment to sustainable transformation together through shared experiences and learning.

The new electrified SUV will be used on-site for exclusive Estate experiences, and VIP transfers – all in silent, sustainable luxury. It will be charged on-site by newly installed charging points using 100 per cent REGO (Renewable Energy Guarantees of Origin) certified renewable electricity, sourced entirely from Wardlaw Wood Wind Farm in Scotland.

The car has been specified to seamlessly blend with the colours of The Macallan Estate itself, which is home to a wide and varied natural ecosystem. Exterior paintwork is in Bentley’s rich dark metallic green known as Viridian, complemented by the Blackline Specification which applies a gloss black treatment to all exterior brightware. The car rides on 22” Mulliner Driving Specification Black Painted and Bright Machined Wheels.

The interior follows the same concept, with Porpoise and Cumbrian Green hides offset with stunning Liquid Amber veneer – a nod to the beautiful hues of The Macallan’s exceptional whiskies.

Exquisite Details, Delivered by Bentley Mulliner

The new Bentayga Hybrid for The Macallan Estate features a suite of subtle yet intricate detailing to signify and reflect its new home. The content has been delivered via Bentley Mulliner’s Personal Commissioning Guide, which gives customers the option to personalise their Bentley in an almost endless number of ways.

All four seats feature The Macallan’s Easter Elchies House mark, which represents the 18th century Highland Manor home which lies at the heart of The Estate, delivered in precision embroidery using Cumbrian Green thread to contrast against the Porpoise leather. The front passenger fascia features a “THE MACALLAN” inlay to the wood veneer, while all four treadplates are a unique design featuring The Macallan’s motifs.

On opening the doors, Bentley’s LED Welcome Lights project the same Easter Elchies House mark to the floor, outlined in pin-sharp white light.

The Macallan Estate

Located amidst breath-taking natural landscapes in the heart of Speyside, the 485-acre Macallan Estate is unlike any other distillery in Scotland. The Estate is home to a rich and varied natural ecosystem populated by over 60,000 trees and more than 70 species of wildlife, birds and fish, including seven identified European Protected Species such as red squirrels, badgers, otters and pine martens.

In 2018, The Macallan opened a new chapter in its history with the launch of its award-winning Speyside distillery. Designed by internationally acclaimed architects to promote sustainability, the building takes inspiration from the surrounding ancient Scottish hills, and recently hosted the global launch of the new Flying Spur Hybrid.

A Journey of Electrification

The new Bentayga Hybrid is the first of a series of Bentleys that will take up residence at The Macallan Estate. Later this year or early next, the Bentayga will be joined by a new Flying Spur Hybrid, specified to match by using the same colour palette and personalised details. Bentley will replace these Estate cars twice a year, introducing new colours and designs along the way. The new Bentley Hybrids join and enhance the Estate fleet of today, which is already 20 per cent electrified – with a target of being 100 per cent electric by 2025.