The use of electronic cigarettes has become quite common. These days, many smokers in the UK are opting to use the best electronic cigarette starter kit over smoking traditional cigarettes. In addition, studies have shown that vaping is safer compared to smoking cigarettes.

Vaping kits and electronic cigarettes have been around for a while. They are available in various designs and shapes, which can be quite overwhelming. These days, even doctors recommend e-cigs to chain smokers trying to quit the habit.

If you’re looking forward to buying your first electronic cigarette, then this guide will be of great importance. We will give you some handy tips you should consider when buying an e-cig. The article will also cover some of the basic features that most electronic cigarettes have.

Basic Features of Electronic Cigarettes

The best electronic cigarette starter kit has three major parts: the mouthpiece, an atomizer, and a tank or cartridge. Rechargeable electronic cigs have an inbuilt battery pack and a USB port fitted on the side for charging the device. Some of the more advanced vaping kits also have a button for adjusting the heat.

Electronic cigarettes can also be split into two major categories: reusable and disposable. Disposable electronic cigarettes are fitted with a cartridge instead of a tank. In this case, once the e-liquid is empty, you throw away the e-cig and purchase a new one. The Epuffer electronic cigarette online shop also sells vaping liquids.

The atomizer is responsible for warming the e-liquid. It is located close to the tank or cartridge. Most atomizers are either made up of metal or ceramics. Electronic cigarettes with ceramic atomizers are quite expensive but last longer.

On the other hand, reusable e-cigs are fitted with a refillable tank. As such, you can refill the tank when the e-liquid is empty. Reusable kits can be quite expensive but are worth it in the long-term. However, most people including seasoned vapers often struggle with refilling their tanks.

Tips You Should Consider When Buying an E-Cig

If it is your first time buying an e-cig, you will probably struggle to find the right one. This is because e-cigs come in a variety of shapes and builds. However, one thing that you should keep in mind is that the best e cigarette starter kit should be simple to use.

One thing you should make a priority is your budget. Vaping kits can be quite expensive, especially those with custom-made designs. So, make sure you do a little digging around so that you can know what type of e-cig you can get with your budget.

Also, check how portable the kit is. You want something small enough that you can easily carry around. Most electronic cigarettes can fit in your shirt or trouser pocket. Smaller vaping kits are also easier to handle and clean.

If you’re a newbie, you should consider going for disposable kits to get yourself familiar with vaping. Once you master the basics, you can then move on to reusable kits. You will need to learn how to clean and refill the tank.