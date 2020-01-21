When it comes to consuming food and drink in the workplace, it really is worth considering what you are putting in your mouth. In today’s post we will be focusing on which herbal teas are the best to keep stocked in your office pantry. It is important to keep your office pantry stocked full to the brim with delicious teas and coffees to keep your employees satisfied and productive.

Packed with vitamins, minerals and antioxidants, herbal teas are one of the healthiest drinks to consume on a daily basis. They are an excellent substitute for those high-sugar fizzy and energy drinks that can be oh-so-tempting when sat at your desk in the office all day. Tea will give you a natural energy boost and is a tasty alternative to artificially flavoured beverages. The vast majority of herbal teas are also naturally caffeine free, so don’t worry about being too wired after a few mugs throughout the day.

1. Ginger DOES have soul

Our first tea is a classic and one of the most delicious out there. Lemon and ginger is not only flavoursome but has health benefits, too – and contrary to popular belief, rather than gingers not having souls, it is veritably good for the soul. Well, to be more specific, it’s good for the circulatory system. According to Healthline, ginger has been shown to lower blood pressure and improve circulation. Ginger contains molecules that are ACE inhibitors – ACE being angiotensin-converting enzymes which have a narrowing effect on blood vessels. So, drinking lemon and ginger tea at work is an active de-stressing agent which will help with you mindset in the workplace.

Lemon is also somewhat of a superfood. Healthline also reports that lemons are rich in vitamin C, which is a molecule that helps to lower your risk of heart disease and strokes. Lemon juice also helps you to lose weight, although the reasoning is not clear as to why. But still, you can enjoy this tasty beverage knowing that it won't make you pile on the pounds.

2. For this I’d run a chamo-mile

As a tea that has long been used as a traditional remedy – particularly for aiding sleep – chamomile is a smooth and aromatic addition to your office pantry. The tea is made from the dried flowers of the chamaemelum nobile plant and is high in flavonoids that give it its taste and its health benefits. According to Medical News Today, chamomile tea can help to lower blood sugar levels. This is great for general consumption but also in particular for those in the office who live with diabetes. Chamomile is also helpful with reducing inflammation should you be unwell, as well as inducing relaxation and better sleep. Of course, drowsiness is not the most desirable effect when working in the office, but the relaxation effects are conducive to a positive work mindset.

There are all these benefits, and then the taste on top! The smooth and floral taste will perk up any afternoon in the office.

3. Peppermint is proper mint

Peppermint is known for its stress relieving qualities, so it's perfect for the office environment. It is naturally caffeine-free like most herbal teas and so can be enjoyed in any quantity you like. Not only does it taste amazing, but it can be enjoyed guilt-free. Peppermint tea aids digestion and so it the perfect accompaniment to your lunchtime nourishment.

