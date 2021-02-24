When it comes down to choosing the best hunting vehicle, rather than getting excited about the coolest option on the market, first, you should make a mental list of the qualities you expect from your hunting companion.

Most likely, you want it to give you the freedom to chase big game animals even in the most challenging locations. Aside from that, it is supposed to provide a hunting enthusiast with plenty of storage space to bring along gear and supplies necessary for a comfortable off-trail journey.

If you are looking for a vehicle capable of serious off-roading in areas where you can hunt big game, here are several models for you to consider.

All-terrain vehicles

River fords, rocky slopes, boggy fields – there is nothing ATVs can’t take on. They can easily access locations that other off-road vehicles fear to tread, which means you can cover larger areas with bigger trophies.

In terms of storage capacity, ATVs offer just the right amount of space to accommodate the most essential items. However, if this is not enough, you can always upgrade your quad with ATV storage boxes, ideal for keeping extra fuel cans, ammunition, decoys, a change of clothes, and more.

Best ATV models for hunting:

Can-Am Outlander,

Honda FourTrax,

Polaris Sportsman,

Yamaha Grizzly.

Side-by-Sides

Side-by-sides are designed with different approaches to work and recreation in mind. In a nutshell, if you don’t mind sacrificing maneuverability for the sake of safety and comfort, side-by-sides are the way to go.

Constructed from heavy-duty steel tubes, SxS frames provide outstanding protection, especially when you dash through tight spaces in a forest. Some models are equipped with a windshield, doors, and a roof that protect you against exposure to the elements. You can also customize your four-wheeler with a range of quad accessories to elevate your hunting experience.

Depending on the model, side-by-sides accommodate up to 6 passengers, allowing you to bring along a hunting party. This turns out to be quite useful, as you can focus on watching the road, while your buddies are on the lookout for prey.

On top of that, UTVs win on cargo capacity, providing sufficient room to store everything you need for a night or two under the stars.

Best UTV models for hunting:

Cam-Am Commander,

Honda Pioneer,

Polaris General,

Yamaha Wolverine.

Pickup Trucks

The most significant drawback of ATVs and UTVs is that in many areas you cannot simply drive them down the highway. You need a trailer to transport them to your hunting destination. If this is not exactly what you want, consider other models suitable for highways and serious off-roading.

Pickup trucks have always been the go-to option for a number of reasons.

In a truck bed, you can carry all you want to make the most of every hunting trip. If hauling a moose may be an issue with a quad, pickups fully accommodate any trophy you are going to harvest. Needless to say, that towing capacity can be ten times as big as that of the most advanced UTV model.

On top of that, you can spend a comfortable night inside the cab of your pickup, fully protected from the elements and wildlife.

Best Pickup models for hunting:

Toyota TRD Pro,

Ford F-150,

Ram Rebel 1500.

Jeep Wrangler

First introduced during the Second World War and originally used exclusively for military purposes, nowadays Wranglers are still recognizable for their excellent off-road capabilities. They are a solid alternative to the previous models for various reasons.

Thanks to superb ground clearance, the driver and passengers feel completely safe, regardless of weather and terrain conditions outside the vehicle. It easily handles anything from snow to rocks, allowing you to go deeper into the backcountry and pursue your hunting passion.

A bit more versatile than pickup trucks, Wranglers come with removable doors and tops, which allows you to connect with the surroundings on a deeper level. What’s more, they are easier to maneuver in tight spaces and can adapt to simply any off-road situation, thus taking your hunting experience to a whole new level.

Besides, there are tons of aftermarket parts you can use to customize your vehicle exactly the way you want it to be to fit your personality and lifestyle.

Best Jeep Wrangler versions for hunting:

the YJ generation (1987-1995),

the TJ generation (1996-2006),

the JK generation (2007-2017),

the JL generation (2018-Present).

Choosing the most reliable hunting companion may be a tough call. Maneuverability, towing capacity, safety – these are just a few factors that can make a difference in your hunting universe. So, think of what you want and go for it!