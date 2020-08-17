Beyond Housing has taken ownership of the first nine homes on its Low Farm Drive, Byland Close and Wykeham Close development in Redcar.

These new homes comprise two four-bedroom, three three-bedroom and four two-bedroom houses, all of which have been made available for affordable rent.

Contractors, Esh Group, began building work on the 54-home development in March 2019 and will be delivering the remaining homes on a phased completion basis.

The £7.5m scheme is providing new and much-needed housing in Redcar and Cleveland, consisting of bungalows for elderly and vulnerable people, together with a mix of houses and apartments for those having more general housing needs.

With a £2m grant from Homes England, the new properties are being built across four sites, three of which are adjacent to Beyond Housing’s existing extra care scheme, The Dunes, on Low Farm Drive and Byland Close. The fourth site is on nearby Wykeham Close.

The development brings with it a contribution to the wider sustainability of the Redcar community, with an £8,400 donation being made to Natural England for coastal preservation, as an agreement under section 106 of the 1990 Town and Country Planning Act.

Louise Bentley, Senior Project Manager at Beyond Housing said: “It’s great to take ownership of the first phase of these beautiful new homes and good to see the remainder of the exciting development so close to completion, despite the necessary restrictions placed upon the construction programme by Covid-19.

“The successful delivery of this excellent scheme will take Beyond Housing a step closer to its ambitious objective of building 2,000 high quality new homes by 2020.”