Beyond Housing is investing £19.5m into a new housing development of 117 family-ready and eco-friendly homes in Stockton-on-Tees.

Beyond Housing, in partnership with Canvas Homes, is constructing 51 homes for affordable rent, 34 for shared ownership and 32 for rent to buy on the Princeton Drive development site. The new builds will include two, three and four-bedroom homes.

Situated on a large brownfield site between Durham University’s Queen’s Campus and the Tees Barrage, Princeton Gardens will offer fantastic waterside views of the River Tees and Stockton’s iconic Infinity Bridge.

The development will be the largest modular home scheme in the North of England, with each floor constructed off-site under controlled factory conditions then transported and craned into position. Modular homes use high quality materials with high thermal performance that exceed regulatory requirements. The construction of the homes off site also reduces waste, noise pollution and disruption, making it an environmentally friendly and efficient way to build homes.

Harrogate-based Canvas Homes is pushing the envelope to reduce waste as part of this development by using recycled steel piles from de-commissioned North Sea oil platforms and by pioneering pre-cast foundations which are also made off-site.

Frances Barlow, Development Manager at Beyond Housing, said: “We are committed to building quality homes in desirable neighbourhoods and we are sure that these new family homes in Stockton will be highly sought after additions to the area.

“We are pleased to be working with Canvas Homes to deliver these eco-friendly modular homes, and as they are largely constructed off site, we can minimise site disruption and reduce waste while keeping a focus on sustainability.”

James Mottram, CEO of Canvas Homes, said: “We are proud to be working with Beyond Housing and Homes England to bring forward more the 117 high-quality, eco-friendly homes in Stockton as part of the largest modular housing scheme in the North of England.

“This partnership creates an opportunity to deliver a true mix of tenure on sites, enabling the people of Stockton to live in a high-quality home through rent to buy, shared ownership or affordable rent.

“The development of Princeton Gardens is a hugely important milestone for Canvas Home ahead of the launch of our new BTR REIT which will create a portfolio of accessible high-quality family homes to rent across the UK, which will significantly increase affordability and consumer choice.

“Britain is slowly becoming aware of the pioneering work being delivered by Stockton Borough Council and Mayor Ben Houchen to regenerate Stockton and the wider Tees Valley. We passionately believe this new development of high-quality homes will complement the exceptional regeneration work being delivered in Stockton town centre.”

Ian Hall, Senior Development Manager at Homes England, said: “As the Government’s housing accelerator we are excited to work with Canvas Homes and Beyond Housing to unlock a site where they are bringing forward the largest modular housing scheme in the north.

“We’re passionate supporters of MMC and the sustainability benefits that they bring. As such we’re excited to see Canvas Homes’ plans to go the extra mile and bring these high-quality, eco-friendly homes come to life.”