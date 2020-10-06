Beyond Housing is launching an ambitious scheme to install high quality new windows to 315 homes in Grangetown, in the borough of Redcar and Cleveland.

The £1m programme will be carried out in two phases and will improve the look, security and thermal efficiency of customers’ homes by replacing the existing brown timber windows, which require extensive routine maintenance and regular repainting every five to six years, with bright white double glazed UPVC units.

The first 36 home phase of the programme, which was initially delayed due to the COVID-19 pandemic, will be carried out for Beyond Housing by The Sekura Group over approximately 4 weeks.

Tests on a trial home installation to finalise specifications have been completed for the 279 properties of phase 2, where the contract will be undertaken by Anglian Windows over a period of 8 months.

Paula Aungiers, Beyond Housing Asset Project Manager, said: “We are very pleased to see this exciting project about to get under way. It is very much an illustration of Beyond Housing’s commitment to its strategic objectives of providing quality services to customers, keeping their homes in top condition and ensuring that their neighbourhoods are great places to live and work.”