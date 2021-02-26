25/02/21

Beyond Housing has appointed David Chadwick as its new Director of Property and Commercial Operations. David has over 30 years’ experience of managing operations, 16 of which have been spent in the social housing sector.

David joins the housing provider after working as Head of Operations for Fix360, the new contracting arm of Your Housing Group, having formerly held the post of Group Head of Operations for Torus Group.

As a qualified chartered manager with a number of post graduate management qualifications, David has a record of achieving high performance levels in new and established teams.

When not at work, David is a father to three grown-up children, enjoys photography and music and loves nothing more than going for walks with his miniature schnauzer.

Rosemary Du Rose, Chief Executive of Beyond Housing, said: “I would like to warmly welcome David to the team. His breadth of experience and passion for social housing will be a great asset to Beyond Housing as we continue to deliver services that help our customers and communities to succeed and thrive.”

David Chadwick, the newly appointed Director of Property and Commercial Operations at Beyond Housing, said: “Beyond Housing is an ambitious company that is clearly dedicated to improving outcomes for its customers and communities. It’s an exciting time to join as the company embarks on a journey to deliver a new home standard for its customers and build 2,000 new homes by 2025, and I am looking forward to working with the team to deliver the best property and commercial services.”