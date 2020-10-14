Bidwedge and Just Travel Cover have confirmed a partnership designed to allow both businesses to promote the other’s offering to their customers.

Bidwedge is an online platform that makes it easy to change your left-over cash currency back into Sterling – at great rates for even the smallest amounts. Simply enter the amount, hit ‘show me the money’, post the cash and watch the pounds appear in your bank account. It’s easy to do – and every transaction is insured.

Just Travel Cover is an award-winning Travel Insurance provider that has helped more than a million passengers find high quality, affordable insurance for their holidays. With no age limit, cover for pre-existing medical conditions and protection against the threat of Covid-19, Just Travel Cover is committed to helping people fulfil their travel ambitions with peace of mind they’re protected.

The partnership will involve a range of co-marketing initiatives over the next 12 months.

“With both businesses serving travellers, the fit was obvious. For many people with an existing medical condition it can be challenging to find travel insurance, so partnering with a company that solves that problem is something we are pleased to be associated with.” said Shon Alam, founder of Bidwedge.

“I know from my own experience, and from chatting with our customers, that many people arrive home after a trip with unwanted cash currency. More often than not it sits in a drawer gathering dust and is effectively wasted. So, it’s great that Bidwedge makes exchanging that cash so easy. And we’re sure our customers will find the service useful.” Said Dale Robinson, marketing manager at Just Travel Cover.

You can even opt, via the site, to donate your Sterling direct to the Born Free Foundation to support their lion conservation projects. https://www.bornfree.org.uk/shamwari-big-cat-rescue-sanctuary

Just Travel Cover

