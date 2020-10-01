Bidwedge and the World Food Travel Association have confirmed a partnership designed to bring both businesses to a wider audience and deliver added benefits to their customers/members.

Bidwedge is an online platform that makes it easy to change your left-over cash currency back into Sterling – at great rates for even the smallest amounts. Simply enter the amount, hit ‘show me the money’, post the cash and watch the pounds appear in your bank account. It’s easy to do – and every transaction is insured.

The World Food Travel Association is the world’s leading authority on food and beverage tourism. It works to preserve and promote culinary cultures through hospitality and tourism.

The partnership will involve a range of co-marketing initiatives over the next 12 months including sponsorship of the pioneering Food Travel Talk TV.

“With both businesses focused on travel the fit was obvious. Plus, research of our customer base has shown us that they are food lovers and put an emphasis on enjoying local food and food experiences when travelling, so we know they will benefit from our partnership with the World Food Travel Association. We hope they will enjoy discovering new food experiences when they travel.” said Shon Alam, founder of Bidwedge.

“I know from my own experience, and that of many of our members, that coming home with leftover, unwanted currency usually means shoving it in a drawer somewhere to be forgotten. So, it’s great that Bidwedge is designed for those smaller, unwanted amounts. We’re very much looking forward to working together to bring more benefits to our members.” said Erik Wolf, CEO of the World Food Travel Association.

For more information about Bidwedge see: www.bidwedge.com

For more information about the World Food Travel Association see: https://worldfoodtravel.org/

Bidwedge

World Food Travel Association (WFTA)

The WFTA is a non-profit organization that was founded in 2001 by its current executive director Erik Wolf. It is recognized as the world’s leading authority on food tourism (a.k.a. culinary tourism and gastronomy tourism). The WFTA’s mission is to preserve and promote culinary cultures through hospitality and tourism. Every year, the organization serves nearly 200,000 professionals in 150+ countries. For more information, visit www.WorldFoodTravel.org.