Vehicle theft fell 13.6% from 2020 to 2021, according to new figures from more than 40 police forces across England, Wales and Northern Ireland.

This translates to 343,640 reported thefts from or of a vehicle in 2020, which dropped to 296,910 last year.

London Metropolitan Police area had the most reported vehicle thefts, topping 100,000 crimes last year – followed by West Yorkshire with 14,460 and Thames Valley with 12,320 reported thefts.

In 2021, the residential crime rate also had London Metropolitan as the most likely place for thefts according to population number, followed by South Yorkshire.

The lowest crime rate per population areas also strongly reflected the numbers of incidents with the City of London and Dyfed-Powys being the least likely areas to have vehicle thefts.

Greg Wilson, Founder of Quotezone.co.uk advises motorists can take action to reduce being a victim of vehicle theft: “Parking in carports, garages or even on a driveway is often an effective way to deter opportunistic thieves and insurers often offer lower premiums as they recognise the lower risk. In fact, our data suggests drivers can save an average of £140 a year by parking on a driveway compared to a road.

“It’s really positive to see thefts haven’t surged since lockdown restrictions came to an end. Nevertheless, some areas have a persistent issue of vehicle theft and motorists should take precautions wherever possible not to make their cars and vans a target by parking in well-lit areas and hiding valuables out of sight.”

