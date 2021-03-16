A parmo-inspired greetings card has helped raised hundreds of pounds for Middlesbrough Foodbank.

Created by Heritage Unlocked and Ben Higgins Design, the idea for the ‘I Love You More Than Parmo’ came about when Heritage Unlocked historian Dr Tosh Warwick started exploring the story of the celebrated cuisine for his forthcoming book Parmo: The Definitive Guide – the first publication dedicated to the famous dish.

Designed by fellow parmo-lover Ben Higgins, the parmo-box style card comes complete with a grease mark design on the back mimicking a familiar feature on the bottom of parmo takeaway boxes.

So far £215 has been raised for Middlesbrough Foodbank from sales of the card and pre-orders of the book, with £1 from the sale of each item going to the local charity, which provides vital support for local people.

Dr Tosh Warwick said: “We have received orders for the ‘I Love You More Than Parmo’ card from across the country and as far away as the USA, as well as from celebrities including Steph McGovern! I am delighted that the card has helped raise over £200 for Middlesbrough Foodbank and continues to prove popular.”

Middlesbrough Foodbank Project Manager Alan Jones added: “Our mission of tackling food poverty is close to the hearts of many Teessiders. We were delighted the innovative idea has helped support Middlesbrough Foodbank.”

The card and forthcoming book (pre-order) is available to purchase at www.heritageunlocked.com/shop.