In the last year, Teesside based photo experience company SK Click has not only invested well over £120,000 in unique technology for the region, and launched a sister company in Aruba, it has also attracted a impressive portfolio of clients.

Set up by Middlesbrough woman, Kirsty Calvert, the company has enjoyed huge growth in its second year of business now employing 10 people, including the team in Aruba.

A new showroom has been invested in at Southbank Business Centre in Middlesbrough, which is an unique move in the industry, where corporate event managers or brides can test the photo experience booths, equipment and technology before booking.

In the region, SK Click has provided services at countless weddings and parties at venues including Grantley Hall, Jersey Farm Hotel, Raithewaite Hall, Redworth Hall, Ramside Hall, Catterick Garrisson, Webster’s Ropery, Jury’s Inn Middlesbrough, Whinstone View, Southern Cross Middlesbrough and the Beresford Arms, Morpeth, to name but a few.

On the corporate front, the SK Click team have supported Rockliffe Hall’s 10th anniversary ball, The Northern Echo Local Hero Awards at Wynyard hall, Joel’s Hope Charity, Stockton Council, My Sister’s Place, 4Louis Charity in Sunderland North east Expo and Tees Expo and Redcar Council.

The Aruba division has also banked up impressive clients including the Marriot, Hyatt, Hilton, Holiday Inn, Pandora, Taco bell, Burger King, Bank Caribbean, Renaissance Hotel, pets shops, stores and many other hotels.

Kirsty said: “It has been a crazy and exciting year in business. We have been shortlisted for prestigious awards, invested in the company, opened a branch in Aruba, increased our team and won business to provide photo experiences at some outstanding events and weddings. We are delighted to be starting 2020 with a clear vision of where we want the company to go, and to have a head start on building our corporate and retail offerings to work with an even wider audience.”

The company now boasts ten unique and leading technology photo experiences, including mirrors, booths, and selfie roamers. The company also supplies premium backdrops and props, promotional branded overlays and product branding, and can even white label events if the clients requires that service.

More information is available at www.skclick.co.uk