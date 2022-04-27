Most impressive lineup of Easter Jeep® Safari concepts ever from the Jeep brand and Jeep Performance Parts by Mopar (JPP) team heading to Moab, Utah, April 9-17

Five one-of-a-kind Jeep concept vehicles take four-wheeling to the next level and prove why there’s nothing quite like legendary Jeep 4×4 capability

Two new Jeep concepts from JPP, plus three that debuted at the 2021 SEMA show, are also heading to Moab to showcase the latest prototype and production parts

Jeep brand’s mission of Zero Emission Freedom takes charge with several electrified concepts, including new Jeep Wrangler Magneto 2.0

April 8, 2022, Auburn Hills, Mich. – Electrified power, legendary 4×4 capability and commanding performance will be front and center during this year’s Easter Jeep® Safari, the Jeep brand’s home away from home. The Jeep brand and Jeep Performance Parts by Mopar (JPP) team are bringing their A game with an extraordinary lineup of custom-built 4×4 and 4xe concept vehicles to conquer the iconic red-rock terrain in Moab, Utah. Thousands of off-roading enthusiasts and Jeep brand loyalists from all over the world will descend upon Moab, April 9-17, for the weeklong annual tradition of trail rides and technical off-roading.

“Easter Jeep Safari is the perfect opportunity for the Jeep brand to push the limits of four-wheel-drive development and, most importantly, to stay connected with our customers,” said Jim Morrison, Senior Vice President and Head of Jeep Brand North America. “Moab is a rite of passage for many Jeep owners, and to own a Jeep is to truly understand the lifestyle – it’s what the Jeep brand is all about. Whether it’s a Jeep concept or the latest Jeep production vehicle, our customers have the chance to get up close and personal with our passion projects during this event. From a fully capable BEV off-roader to rugged and powerful terrain tacklers, every concept is a true reflection of what our customers tell us they want and give a taste of where the future of the Jeep brand and off-roading can go.”

This year, 10 distinctive Jeep brand and JPP concept vehicles are equipped with an array of advanced powertrains. The notable lineup is punctuated by the triumphant return of Jeep Wrangler Magneto, the first battery-electric vehicle (BEV) concept from the Jeep brand. The even more powerful and capable Jeep Wrangler Magneto 2.0 and four additional Jeep 4xe concept vehicles are testament to the Jeep brand’s commitment to Zero Emission Freedom. Additionally, each concept features the latest production and prototype JPP from Mopar, developed with rigorous specifications and legendary 4×4 capability in mind.

“Teaming up with the Jeep brand, there is no better place than the annual Easter Jeep Safari to show off our latest production and custom innovations to true off-road enthusiasts,” said Mark Bosanac, North America Vice President, Mopar Service, Parts & Customer Care. “Unlike any other aftermarket offerings, our factory-tested and factory-backed Jeep Performance Parts are specifically designed and engineered to face the toughest trails in the world.”

The 2022 Easter Jeep Safari concept vehicles include:

Jeep Wrangler Magneto 2.0 Concept

A year ago, the Jeep Wrangler Magneto concept demonstrated that a battery-electric propulsion system would be true to the Wrangler’s heritage of on-road and off-road capability. A vehicle that demonstrates the Jeep Brand’s dedication to Zero Emissions Freedom.

The Jeep Wrangler Magneto 2.0 is amped up – literally – creating a terrain-dominating off-roader that carries you far, far off the beaten path.

The Magneto 2.0’s powertrain basics include:

Custom-built axial flux electric motor that operates up to 5,250 rpm

Six-speed manual transmission for ultimate control over the propulsion system

Four lithium-ion battery packs, distributed throughout the chassis for weight balance, with a combined power of 70 kW/h, running an 800-volt system

An inverter derived from race cars converts DC power to AC for the high-tech motor

That’s a great start but the Magneto 2.0 team set their sights on the “strap in and hold on with both hands” end of the performance spectrum.

Peak amperage in the propulsion system is more than doubled to 600 amps. That enables the Magneto 2.0 to instantly deliver up to 850 lb.-ft. of peak torque to the wheels – more than triple the torque output of last year’s concept – and 625hp for serious rock-climbing challenges.

A new electric powertrain calibration maintains the peak amperage for up to 10 seconds – think of it as electronic nitrous oxide – which lets the Magneto 2.0 bolt from 0-60 mph in 2 seconds.

First gear ratio in the manual transmission is changed from 5.13 to 3.36. When combined with the Jeep Wrangler Rubicon’s Rock-Trac transfer case, the Magneto 2.0 demonstrates unequaled rock-crawling capability with its instant on-demand torque delivery. A driver-selectable maximum regeneration function added to the propulsion system offers a true “one-pedal” driving experience.

Getting all that torque to the ground calls for some hardware upgrades.

It starts with 12 inches added to the wheelbase of the two-door Wrangler body style – creating some extra room for powertrain components and gives the Magneto 2.0 proportions similar to the “LJ” Wrangler Unlimited from 2004-06. Augmenting that stretch are a custom 3-inch lift kit and 40-inch off-road tires mounted on 20-inch wheels.

The stout, off-road specific chassis setup includes a Dynatrac 60 Pro-Rock front axle and a massive Pro-Rock Dynatrac 80 rear axle with a 5.38 ratio and lockers for both axles, custom driveshaft and an off-road suspension.

Custom, lightweight bumpers replace the factory units front and rear. Carbon-fiber wheel flares front and rear cover the wide tires without adding much weight. These elements enhance the Magneto 2.0’s approach and departure angles on the trail.

Surf Blue paint, a custom carbon-fiber B-pillar, custom bikini top and carbon fiber hood give Magneto 2.0 a powerful look. The custom hood includes a blue-tinted, transparent window that gives a view of the power unit underneath.

Jeep Grand Cherokee Trailhawk PHEV Concept

This spring, the Jeep brand is launching the first-ever electrified Jeep Grand Cherokee 4xe, which will deliver 56 MPGe and 25 miles of all-electric range. Easter Jeep Safari gives the Jeep brand and Jeep design team the opportunity to take production vehicles like the Grand Cherokee 4xe to the next level.

Stealthy performance and quiet confidence are evident with this overlanding-inspired concept. The Jeep Grand Cherokee 4xe Trailhawk concept pairs legendary Jeep 4×4 capability with electrified freedom to deliver ultimate fuel efficiency and driving range.

The most 4×4-capable and sustainable Grand Cherokee ever, the new Trailhawk 4xe has conquered the Rubicon Trail in full-electric operation, and now it’s ready to tackle all that Moab has to offer. It features a new class-exclusive sway-bar disconnect, allowing for improved articulation and traction over rocks and rough terrain.

Like the new production Grand Cherokee 4xe, the Grand Cherokee Trailhawk PHEV concept is powered by two electric motors, a 400-volt battery pack, 2.0-liter turbocharged, four-cylinder engine and TorqueFlite eight-speed automatic transmission for maximum efficiency and capability. It’s also equipped with Jeep’s class-exclusive Jeep Quadra-Lift air suspension to optimize ride performance, while the class-exclusive sway-bar disconnect delivers improved articulation and traction over rocks and rough terrain.

The overall design inspiration behind the Grand Cherokee 4xe Trailhawk concept builds on the passion of overlanding Jeep SUV and pickup truck owners who dare to go off the grid and explore the unknown.

The concept boasts a custom Industrial Blue exterior, along with signature 4xe Lagoon Blue tow hooks and glare-proof black-and-blue matte Trailhawk hood decal. Adding to its adventuresome appearance is a custom roof rack with integrated tie downs, black painted Rhino Liner roof for added durability, custom fog light bezels with quad LED projector fog lamps and custom vinyl side graphics for protection against debris. Mopar rock rails add further protection against nature’s less forgiving elements.

The interior incorporates custom saddle-colored upholstered seats with ‘Rodney’ houndstooth inserts. The seats also feature the signature 4xe Trailhawk badge and Surf Blue stitching.

The off-roading rig also comes equipped with custom 20-inch painted Neutral Gray metallic matte wheels with 33-inch BFG mud-terrain tires. Trimmed wheel wells with custom widened flares are the perfect complement to the meatier wheel and tire combo.

Jeep ’41 Concept

“Since 1941.” It’s notably displayed, a badge of honor on Jeep brand vehicles, a symbol of pride that recognizes the Jeep brand’s longstanding military heritage and legendary 4×4 capability leadership for more than 80 years.

During Easter Jeep Safari, the Jeep brand pays homage to Jeep vehicles of the past. This year, the spotlight shines brightly on the Wrangler Willys.

Every Jeep brand vehicle has a unique story to tell, with a legacy that links back to the original Willys MB – a trusty 4×4 vehicle the U.S. Army specifically requested. The Willys MB did everything, went everywhere and was a significant influence on 4×4 vehicles built thereafter.

The retro Willys concept heading to Easter Jeep Safari this year blends military grit and determination with the Wrangler 4xe’s electric-vehicle technology. The concept’s 4xe plug-in hybrid powertrain is capable of an estimated 49 MPGe and delivers up to 21 miles of nearly silent, zero-emission, electric-only propulsion, making it the most capable, technically advanced and eco-friendly Wrangler ever.

The Wrangler 4xe’s advanced powertrain provides a unique on- and off-road experience through the combination of two electric motors, a high-voltage battery pack, a high-tech 2.0-liter turbocharged I-4 engine and robust TorqueFlite eight-speed automatic transmission.

The concept’s exterior color, including wheel flares and mirror caps, is honorably decorated in an olive D.R.A.B. ‘41 matte green finish, with black powder-coated steel bumpers, Warn winch and JPP bumper hoop. The retro trim cap accentuates a tan soft-top, while JPP half doors offer an enhanced open-air experience to let even more of the outside in. A custom stenciled graphics package from the Jeep Graphic Studio and accent-colored tow hooks are the finishing touches fit for a five-star general.

Inside the ’41 concept is a retro shifter with a customized shifter cap from the Jeep Graphic Studio, along with canvas-covered seats that feature digital camo inserts and Serafil 1043 stitching. A Rhino-lined heavy texture floor in D.R.A.B. ‘41 matte green adds durability. The concept’s instrument panel inserts are also painted D.R.A.B. ‘41 matte green and the cluster features a custom Willys retro graphic.

The ’41 concept sits on a JPP 2-inch lift kit and 35-inch mud-terrain tires with 17-inch Fifteen52 wheels painted in D.R.A.B. ‘41 matte green.

Jeep Rubicon 20th Anniversary Concept

Iconic off-roading destinations like the legendary Rubicon Trail in Northern California and the backcountry red-rock trails of Moab, Utah, are where boulder-conquering SUV legends are born. Twenty years ago, the Jeep brand introduced the most capable production vehicle of its time – the Wrangler Rubicon.

Built around a new 2003 model-year, two-door Wrangler, and adorned with the legendary Rubicon trail name, the Wrangler Rubicon took the industry by storm in the summer of 2002. The iconic Rubicon model, inspired by the enthusiasts who dreamt about it and often tried to wrench one of their own, was now available to order straight from the factory, not to mention with a warranty. It was equipped with options unheard of at the time and not available on any production Jeep SUV, including Dana 44 axles, front and rear lockers, disconnecting sway bar, rock rails, oversized 31-inch mud-terrain tires and wheel flares to truly take off-roading to the next level.

The Jeep Wrangler Rubicon continues to be a “proof of concept” for the Jeep brand, where lessons learned in off-road meccas like Moab and feedback gleaned from enthusiasts and Jeep brand loyalists continue to push the brand and the entire Jeep lineup forward.

The Rubicon 20th Anniversary concept, based on the quickest, most powerful Wrangler yet – the Jeep Wrangler Rubicon 392 – continues the legacy established two decades ago by setting the benchmark for performance and capability with its 6.4-liter V-8 engine, customized exterior and stunning interior.

The modified four-door Wrangler Rubicon 392 features an active dual-mode performance exhaust that switches between wild and outrageous, a performance hood with center scoop, custom-built half doors and Sky One-touch powertop with removable side panels for open-air freedom.

The concept’s matte Granite Crystal exterior vinyl wrap is accentuated with gold tow hooks and badging, a Rubicon 20th anniversary hood decal, American flag fender decal and Mopar swing gate air compressor.

For additional capability, a JPP 2-inch lift kit, 17-inch Mopar beadlock-capable wheels with 37-inch mud-terrain tires, steel bumpers and hoop with Warn winch and steel belly pan were added to help navigate treacherous terrain and challenging off-road conditions.

Jeep Bob Concept

Designed to blur the lines between two mighty off-roaders, the Jeep Wrangler and Gladiator, the Jeep Bob concept is a playful spin on the popular trend of “bobbing” the long overhangs of pickup truck beds in order to make it the ultimate terrain tackler.

Based on a Jeep Gladiator Rubicon, the most noticeable traits of this truck are not what’s on it, but rather what’s missing. All four doors and B-pillars have been removed for the ultimate open-air freedom. Additionally, a customized hardtop has been perforated and a canvas top has been stretched over top in order to provide shelter from the elements while allowing natural light through.

The Gladiator bed has been “bobbed” a full foot of length. Custom steel front and rear bumpers improve the vehicle’s approach and departure angles, and are built to withstand all the rigors of off-road use, while maintaining a stylish and sophisticated appearance. Inspired by the off-road performance world, high clearance flares make room for the larger rolling stock.

Off-road capability is further amplified by a 3-inch lift with custom off-road suspension components, Dynatrac Pro-Rock 60 axles that are supported by a mix of King Coils and Bypass shocks, plus massive 40-inch tires that are mounted to 20-inch beadlock wheels that, all combined, provide ultimate four-wheeling confidence.

The multi-finish exterior paint scheme mixes gloss and matte finishes for added flair and texture. Inside, bright bed-lined floors plus custom trimmed seats create a fun and sporty environment. A vented carbon hood adds a notable performance appearance and ensures better airflow to the engine.

The Bob concept is powered by the award-winning, turbocharged 3.0-liter Eco-Diesel V-6 engine. To handle greater torque loads, the EcoDiesel V-6 connects to a TorqueFlite 8HP75 eight-speed automatic transmission, calibrated for low RPM shifts and to easily maneuver rigorous ground. It’s also equipped with a Mopar cold-air intake to further boost torque and improve fuel economy.

Jeep D-Coder Concept by JPP

The gloss black Jeep Gladiator D-Coder concept carries more than 35 JPP and Mopar accessories, each painted in contrasting Maraschino Red and labeled with QR (quick response) codes, making this high-performance off-roader a rolling catalog of factory-tested and factory-backed items available for customer purchase.

Each scannable QR code provides a live link to the Mopar eStore consumer website for specific part numbers, specifications and pricing information. Enhanced QR codes on the bedside and hood link to the current JPP catalog.

Up front on the Gladiator D-Coder concept is a Rubicon three-piece modular bumper carrying a single-hoop tubular grille and winch guard with a pair of TYRI 7-inch LED off-road lights just above a Rubicon Warn winch.

A JPP 2-inch lift kit with FOX shocks helps provide ample room for the JPP 17-by-8.5-inch five-spoke beadlock wheels riding on BFGoodrich KM3 37-inch tires.

On the front-passenger side, a JPP snorkel keeps water out of the 3.6-liter Pentastar engine when fording through high water depths while safely allowing air into the Mopar cold-air intake system under the hood. Completing the powertrain upgrade is a free-flowing Mopar cat-back dual-exhaust system.

A JPP Gorilla Glass windshield offers up to three times the strength of a standard windshield. A pair of TYRI 5-inch LED lights mount securely in JPP A-pillar mounting brackets on each side of the cowl area.

Heavy-gauge steel JPP rock rails provide protection for the lower body panels and sit just below the JPP tube doors, fitted with JPP tube-door mirrors on both sides. Additional rock rails protect the truck bed behind the rear wheels and feature a replaceable nylon rock-rail trim cover.

Mopar grab handles assist with easy entry and exit into the lifted cabin, while a Mopar mesh sunbonnet provides an enhanced open-air experience.

The distinct Maraschino Red contrasting theme continues inside the cabin of the Gladiator D-Coder concept with Katzkin leather covering both rows of seats. An enhanced QR code on each seat links directly to the Katzkin website for details on customizable leather options, including colors, stitching and accents, along with real-time pricing information.

Rounding out the interior are Mopar accessories, including four door-sill guards, stainless-steel pedal covers and all-weather floor mats throughout.

Inside the truck bed, which is protected by a spray-in textured Mopar bedliner, a set of mounted Mopar bed rails carry a THULE low-profile cargo basket for additional storage space.

Jeep Birdcage Concept by JPP

Designed as a wide-open-air extreme 4×4 machine, the Jeep Wrangler 4xe Birdcage concept showcases a variety of custom accessory innovations from JPP and Mopar, while also proving its industry-best capability, as well as its class-exclusive, off-road 4xe plug-in hybrid powertrain.

Riding on an industry-first JPP 2-inch lift kit with FOX shocks, specifically engineered and tuned for the plug-in hybrid electric Wrangler 4xe, the vibrant Eagle Brown off-roader features Granite Crystal metallic and various signature Jeep 4xe Surf Blue accents.

Improving the front approach angle on the Wrangler 4xe Birdcage concept is a custom rock-slider skid plate that connects two rounded 2-inch steel support bars, integral to the custom seven-slot grille. The slider plate protects the recessed Warn Winch, optimally placed for improved rock-crawling performance. For a unique appearance, two low-mount, Surf Blue closed-tow hoops are securely attached behind the skid plate to the side of the frame for improved tow performance.

JPP five-spoke beadlock wheels measure 17-by-8.5-inches and are mounted with BFGoodrich KM3 37-inch tires. New custom flat-fender flares and wheel liners, designed specifically for larger wheel/tire combinations provide additional clearance.

The flat fender flares have integral removable daytime running light (DRL) covers for the off-road enthusiast who may require extra tire clearance for extreme off-road situations. This concept is the first 50-state legal fender flare with OEM DRL and meets 50-state tire coverage requirements.

For additional off-road protection with 37-inch tires, the Jeep design team created taillight spacers to meet federal lighting requirements. The resulting location of the light assembly enables the concept aluminum taillamp guards to better defend from trail mishaps.

Illuminating the ground below the Jeep Wrangler 4xe Birdcage concept are underbody rock lights at all four corners while custom rock rails on each side feature additional slider tubes mounted for enhanced body protection.

For the serious off-roader who craves true open-air wheeling, the windshield and windshield wipers are removed. The design team tastefully closed off the instrument panel and created custom cowl and windshield-wiper filler panel covers, creating a smooth factory appearance while protecting against dirt and debris. Three concept header-mounted 14-inch JPP TYRI off-road LED lights provide sleek, modern lighting.

On the interior, Tobacco Leaf and Cocoa Brown leather seats feature distinctive seat inserts and Surf Blue accent stitching, which carries through on the instrument panel, steering wheel, shifter boot and emergency-brake handle.

Front-seat occupants will find a custom JPP instrument-panel accessory rail that holds various mobile devices securely in place. Mopar stainless-steel pedal covers use black rubber pads to provide the driver with plenty of traction to the accelerator and brake pedals. Armorlite vinyl floor throughout the cabin provides a durable and easy-to-maintain surface with drain plugs for rinsing.

The Mopar design team created the Add-A-Trunk concept decklid panel that provides security for accessories when the roof is removed. Designed for any Jeep Wrangler model with capacity to store a full-size cooler with ease, the Add-A-Trunk feature uses gas-assisted shocks to lift the decklid panel out of the way for easy access when the swing gate is open. Eight tie-down loops and five grocery-bag hooks provide extra functionality.

For additional storage, a 600-pound capacity Rhino-Rack cargo basket is securely mounted to the top of the roll cage.

Inside the tailgate panel, a JPP swing-gate flip-down table provides a perfect working or eating space and sits next to an integral on-board air compressor.

2021 SEMA Concepts

Three additional head-turning Jeep concepts by JPP that were recently introduced at the 2021 SEMA (Specialty Equipment Market Association) Show will be making the trip to Moab for the first time.

Among the three Jeep concepts that debuted at SEMA, the Jeep Wrangler 4xe concept showcases how passionate off-roaders can build upon the award-winning plug-in hybrid electric vehicle with factory-backed items from JPP. The Jeep Wrangler Overlook concept stretches a four-door Wrangler Sahara into a three-row off-roader loaded with luxury touches, while the intimidating Kaiser Jeep M725 concept is the transformation of a vintage 1967 Kaiser Jeep M725 military ambulance into an ultimate off-road support machine and rolling mascot for JPP.

Easter Jeep Safari

Easter Jeep Safari, hosted by Moab’s Red Rock 4-Wheelers four-wheel-drive club, consists of trail rides, mostly daylong trips, departing from Moab, Utah, throughout the nine-day event. The Jeep Safari was started in 1967 by the Moab Chamber of Commerce as a one-day trail ride. Over the years, as participation grew, the Safari expanded until it finally reached the current nine-day event. “Big Saturday” remains the culmination of the event on the Saturday of Easter weekend.