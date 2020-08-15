Honestly, I don’t even remember what I said. I just know that those words blew me away. And then later on, when kids started coming up to me, asking for pictures and autographs, I wanted to cry, my heart felt so full. It was only a few years ago that I had been in their shoes, you know?

It got me thinking about the role models that I’ve had in my life — the people who have been examples for me and inspirations to dream big.

People like my mom, who always puts others first. My sister Mari, who drives me crazy sometimes but has been one of my biggest motivators from the beginning. All my tennis heroes — the ones I’ve cheered for, the ones I’ve played, the ones who make me want to level up in every way.

That’s what I think of when I think about who a role model can be and what she can mean.

I’m not going to lie, it’s crazy to imagine there might be kids thinking of me in that way. I’m just being me out there, you know? And I sure still have a lot of growing up to do.

But someday, maybe there will be a little girl who picks up a tennis racket because she sees someone who looks like her step out onto the court.