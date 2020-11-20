There are not many of us that do not enjoy hearing about others’ good luck, perhaps hoping that one day that luck will rub off onto ourselves, that is why people play the lottery or have a bet or wager on their favourite sport or game.

Of course, the main reason we should play is for our entertainment purposes, setting out to play a game to win it unless you are a professional gambler is simply a bad idea and can lead to a gambling addiction, something that none of us wants, but sadly it has happened to those who are unable to set an affordable bank-roll and stick to it.

But for the majority of people, playing a gambling game online is a time of enjoyment and exciting entertainment, especially if playing on one of the many progressive slots games.

About Progressive Games

One of the most favoured styles of online slots are progressive slots games. These are those games that have a jackpot prize that increases with the amount of people playing. The more people that play the higher the jackpot slot prize grows until it is won which means that some lucky person is in with the chance of winning some truly life-changing cash.

From the latest brand-new online slots games to the established old favourite games, progressive jackpots are a feature of most online sites, and no wonder as the taking part in such games is highly exciting and draws a great deal of traffic.

Some of the biggest jackpot games out there can actually create instant millionaires on quite a regular basis with the final payout often reaching into six-figure sums.

Some Great Wins

It was back in 2017 that a massive €8,012.153.36 which is around $9.2 million was won by an anonymous player who was enjoying their time spent playing on Mega Moolah. This win smashed the previous mobile jackpot record by over a million euro.

One lucky Finish man became a millionaire after betting just €0.25 back in 2013. Playing at one of the Scandinavian online casinos he was enjoying the Mega Fortune progressive jackpot. How wonderful it must have been to win that massive 17,861,800 which set a new world record at that time.

Another fabulous win was enjoyed by a Soldier on his brand new account. Jonathan Heywood who was then a British soldier from Cheshire (England) won £13.2 million in 2015.

Mr Heywood claims to have only just opened the account 25 minutes before landing this massive jackpot. In an interview shortly after this fantastic win Mr Heywood spoke of the things he planned to do with his winnings which included buying a yellow Bentley Continental GT! A couple of years after the win Mr Heywood was interviewed again and it came to light that he had also helped with his father’s medical treatments.

