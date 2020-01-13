BILLY OCEAN CELEBRATES HIS 70TH BIRTHDAY WITH FIRST ORIGINAL STUDIO ALBUM IN OVER 10 YEARS

“ONE WORLD”

TO BE RELEASED ON 17 APRIL 2020

‘One World’ is available to pre-order now.

As Billy Ocean celebrates his 70th birthday this month, it is today announced he will release his first album of new material in 10 years – “One World”. The album will be released on 17 April 2020 with the title single, also called One World available from today, following its premiere on BBC Radio 2 this morning. Later this year Billy will head out on The One World tour in the autumn. This follows the recent news that he has been appointed to MBE for his services to music at this year’s New Year’s Honours.

The album sees Billy reunite with producer Barry Eastmond who wrote and produced a number of Billy’s biggest hits including When The Going Gets Tough and Love Zone. Recorded over the summer of 2019 in studios in Manchester and New York Billy co-wrote all 12 tracks on the album.

This release follows a spectacular few years for Billy. In 2018 he was awarded the Ivor Novello Award for International Achievement in recognition of his international success and the enduring popularity of his music and, recently his iconic music videos have all been restored from original tapes and released in HD. In 2016, the album “Here You Are: The Best of Billy Ocean” debuted at number 4 on the UK albums chart, remaining in the top 10 for 3 weeks. It has since been certified Silver.

Billy Ocean said “One World’ is my first original studio album in over 10 years. It’s like a landmark for my 70th birthday! I feel this album reflects my maturity, and the many genres of music I’ve been exposed to – coming from the Caribbean as a little boy influenced by calypso music, to growing up in the East End of London, where music was so wonderfully diverse. I truly feel ‘One World’ has captured all of my musical influences over the years. The album reflects my thoughts, and the way that I feel at 70 years old, but most of all I hope that it will make people stop and think about life and its meaning.”

Billy Ocean is a Grammy Award winner with worldwide sales of over 30 million. He hit the number one spot across three continents in the 70s and 80s, counting no fewer than six UK top 10 singles. ‘Caribbean Queen’ stormed to number one on both the US singles chart and US R&B chart and is amongst Billy’s six US top 10 singles. With top 10 albums the world over, Billy has notched up an impressive three Platinum albums (including two which are certified 2x Platinum).