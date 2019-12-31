Fancy earning yourself a jackpot on the bingo? Then head to Stockton or Hartlepool as their Mecca Bingo branches are the luckiest in the country according to statistics.

Yes, they say you make your own luck but it turns out that may simply involve a drive to the Lanyard Warrior Retail Park or Chandlers Wharf branches of Mecca, with more people winning there than anywhere else.

Both sites have seen over £2million given away across 2019, so it’s no wonder that the brand are as popular as they’ve ever been.

The North East has well and truly caught the bingo bug once again, as the industry expands both online and offline.

Mecca Bingo in particular have enjoyed a resurgence. Their online offering is incredibly popular, welcoming thousands of players daily and earning rave reviews. Online is now a key market in developing the success of bingo, as more of us look to seek entertainment via our smartphones and tablet. Mecca have certainly recognised that, so it’s no wonder players are now reaping the rewards.

The likes of Ted Bingo have described Mecca Bingo Online as a real tour de force of online bingo, and it’s fast become one of the most played in the UK.

Because of that, when players then begin to take their gaming to a real-life bingo hall, Mecca has that familiarity and trust, and it’s filling their halls daily.

Both the younger and older generation are enjoying it, and why wouldn’t they?

Stockton gave away £2.5million last year and across all Mecca Bingo halls, around £265,000 was won by players daily!

In the North East alone, over £20million was won in Mecca Bingo halls, with the venues truly thriving, in many cases now even offering student nights.

Lynne Butterworth, general manager at the Hartlepool branch, told the Hartlepool Mail, “Not only have our customers tested their luck at winning our whopping prize giveaways, but they have also experienced the sociable environment available in clubs offering the community lots of bingo fun.”

That element of community is key. With pubs shutting down on a daily basis, and community centres suffering a similar fate, places like bustling bingo halls are proving more and more important. And when the halls your playing in are continually providing big winners, it only lifts an atmosphere.

Will 2020 be another year of luck for North East bingo players? Well, time will tell with that one, but if you’re looking to gamble then there are certainly worse places to do so than at Stockton or Hartlepool’s Mecca Bingo.