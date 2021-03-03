Bitcoin is a cryptocurrency that you can use as a common medium of exchange and make convenient transactions. Bitcoin is a highly popular currency nowadays and holds all the potential to successfully replace fiat currency. There are several features that make it better than the traditional currency. You can click here if you want to learn more about bitcoins and enhance your knowledge. There are numerous benefits of using bitcoin as a payment method, and are listed below.

Need not worry about inflation

Inflation is a situation when the government issues excess currency in the market. With the increased flow of currency in the market, the purchasing power of citizens increases a lot, which leads to an increase in the demand for goods and services. With the sudden boost in demand, the prices skyrocket, which leads to inflation. With bitcoin, there is no inflation risk as it a decentralized currency. There is no government authority that can issue bitcoin, which makes it impossible for its supply to surpass the demand.

Moreover, there is a limited bitcoins that can be mined; 21 million. So, it is assured that its demand will never cross its supply in the market. It is the primary reason that there is no inflation risk with bitcoins. It is beneficial for both buyers as well as sellers.

Affordable transaction charges

Most of the traditional payment methods such as credit cards, debit cards charge a certain amount from you to make transactions. The transaction fees charged by these payment methods are relatively high and increases the total cost of your transaction. If you want to make quick and convenient transactions at much lower prices, you must try bitcoins. Bitcoin has no financial institution, which makes it highly affordable.

Bitcoin transactions are almost free, which allows you to save a lot of money. You may have to pay some charges if you are using a specific platform or service for making transactions, but bitcoin doesn’t charge any fees. It is one of the biggest reasons to choose it over other fiat currencies.

Minimum risk for buyers

Nowadays, online transactions are quite popular, but for them, you need to reveal your financial as well as personal information. It increases the risk of information breaches and getting your personal data leaked. With bitcoin, you get to enjoy greatexcellent anonymity as you need not reveal any information for making a transaction which minimizes the risk for buyers to a great extent. If you make transactions with credit cards, there are some risks of hackers intercepting it, but with bitcoin, there is no such risk.

Bitcoin allows you to make an anonymous transaction over a decentralized platform which minimizes the risk of theft, hacking, or fraud to a great extent. Bitcoin allows you to make a quick transaction without revealing your real identity, which is almost impossible with traditional payment methods such as credit cards, debit cards, etc.

Peer-to-peer transactions

If we talk about traditional payment methods, you need to take approval from the bank to complete the transaction using any of them. It is quite frustrating as sometimes it causes unnecessary delays for the transactions. Bitcoin is based on a peer-to-peer network which allows you to make the direct transaction between any users present on the network. You need not involve any financial intermediary to make a transaction which saves a lot of time and effort.

With peer-to-peer transactions, you can make almost instant transfers in any part of the world and that too without revealing any information. It is highly advantageous, especially for people who want to make confidential transactions all over the world.

Zero possibility of duplication

With cash, it is possible to make duplicate transactions as people can easily create duplicate paper notes and use them to make false transactions, but with bitcoin, it is not possible. Bitcoin doesn’t allow the users to make duplicate transactions which enhances the security to a great extent. All the bitcoin transactions are recorded in the blockchain, and they are first verified. Once a transaction is added to the blockchain, it cannot be removed or modified. It removes the risk of duplication and makes bitcoin way better than traditional fiat currency.