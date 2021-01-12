A new survey commissioned by Ford shows that most people in the UK would prefer online deliveries to be transported via electric-powered vehicles

Furthermore, almost half of those polled in UK would wait for electric-powered delivery. More than one in four in the UK and one in five in Germany would pay more

The award-winning Transit Custom Plug-In Hybrid pioneered hybrid deliveries; Ford this month also announced the all-electric E-Transit to further reduce deliveries’ carbon footprint

DUNTON, U.K., Nov. 26, 2020 – Most UK shoppers would prefer to receive online deliveries transported using electric-powered vehicles, according to a new survey commissioned by Ford.

More than half (58 per cent) said they would prefer their delivery service used an electric-powered vehicle, and 49 per cent would be prepared to wait longer for greener deliveries. The number of shoppers who would be prepared to pay extra for more energy-efficient deliveries was fewer – but still totalled 28 per cent.

Ford commissioned the survey of 1,000 people across the UK and Germany to better understand consumer attitudes towards electrification. 1 In light of COVID-19 lockdowns, the forthcoming Black Friday is expected to be the biggest yet, 2 driving an increase in van traffic delivering goods to customer doorsteps.

There are more than 32 million vans on Europe’s roads 3 and Ford has already begun introducing electrified versions of its best-selling vans for businesses in Europe – part of its more than $11.5 billion commitment to electrifying the company’s vehicle range.

“Shopping from home is very much the ‘new normal’ and it is encouraging that for many people, how they get their deliveries is a key concern. We’re helping delivery companies to reduce their carbon footprint with our hybrid and zero-emissions capable vans, including the upcoming all electric E-Transit,” said Dave Petts, market lead, urban electrified vans, Ford of Europe.

Ford’s Transit Custom Plug-In Hybrid van is already on sale across Europe and combines an efficient 1.0-litre EcoBoost petrol engine with an underfloor battery pack. This advanced system delivers a zero-emissions range of up to 31 miles and a total range of 310 miles, supported by innovative geofencing technology that automatically switches the van to battery-only drive in low-emission zones. Businesses can also set their own geozones to improve air quality in sensitive locations such as schools, parks and around warehouses.

The recently announced Ford E-Transit van is a step change for urban delivery vans. It offers the same cargo space as existing diesel Transits and a targeted range of up to 217 miles, enabling urban companies to work their usual routes regardless of load and weather.