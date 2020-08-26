The online event has been organised by DevHub North, with support from regional tech network Dynamo, Josh Edwards from Flare Network, and Charles Holmes from Trust Works, for Monday, September 28 (6pm-8pm).

The aim of the meetup is to showcase Blockchain projects in the region. Confirmed speakers include: – Josh Edwards; Charles Holmes; Pete Cheyne, from Bottle Pay; Paul Sitoh, from Applied Consentia; Jeffery Widjaja, from VaultComms; Ian Cornwell, from Kraken IM and Jennifer Li, from Northumbria University.

Each project will have ten minutes to present their work, and although more than 20 businesses have already signed up, there is space for other companies and projects to be involved. If you’d like a slot at the event, contact John Edwards via LinkedIn – https://www.linkedin.com/in/joshuagedwards/

Dawn Dunn, Fintech Cluster Manager at Dynamo, said: “We’re delighted to support the Blockchain and Cryptocurrency Meet-up and look forward to hearing from some brilliant and enthusiastic tech professionals as they showcase projects they’re working on.

“It’s a great opportunity to share information and ideas, and to learn more about an area of growing importance in the region’s tech economy.”

Blockchain is a means of recording information in a way that makes it difficult or impossible to change, hack, or cheat the system. A blockchain is a digital ledger of transactions that is duplicated and distributed across a network of computer systems on the blockchain.