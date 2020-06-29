Even though it represents a great tool for learning, fun, interaction and leisure, the web hides numerous dangers, which makes this concern of parents inevitable.

Surfing the Internet, unsupervised, is like crossing a road in motion, outside the pedestrian and unaccompanied lane. It is unthinkable to imagine a child or teenager crossing in the middle of moving cars. In the virtual world they are exposed to more risks than crossing an avenue. If it is necessary to always alert them, knowing some dangers is already a great prevention.

1. Mischievous people use pictures of characters that children like:

In cases of pedophilia, in which the victim is approached over the internet, the criminal approaches the child in online games, chats or social media pages using in his profile photos of characters or celebrities that child likes. It usually raises information about the victim’s preferences.

2. Don’t expose the routine:

Information such as detailing the routine, informing where you study in a public profile and using the checkin feature on social media pages can provide necessary data for malicious people. The best thing to do is to check in after leaving the place, indicating that you were there, you are no longer there. If the user likes to post the photos at school, or in uniform, for example, it is indicated that the profile is blocked, allowing only people of their trust to have this information.

3. Cyberbullying:

A survey of 10,500 students from private schools in US indicated that 29% of those surveyed had already made comments or had a violent attitude towards a friend or stranger on the internet. This can indicate the growth of cyberbullying. It is necessary to be prepared, when exposing your opinion or posting a comment on the internet, for the negative feedback. Expecting children and adolescents to mature to deal with certain violent, prejudiced or hostile attitudes and comments is too much to ask. Better to avoid.

4. Internet is addictive:

Here the danger is not on the internet, it is the internet itself. Depending on the age of the child, it is already possible to clarify that the excessive use of the internet can lead to addiction, and it in turn can harm your educational performance, cause emotional damage, distance you from friends and many other losses. We cannot underestimate our children, they need to know this reality to better understand why the use should be limited.

5. Fake apps:

In addition to the viruses that are launched every day on the network in order to destroy machines, steal data and information. There are also fake apps that also collect data, cause damage to equipment and can even track and track the user. The tip is to use known applications, already used by others or with a good reputation. In addition to avoid filling out forms with personal data when starting an app.

Talk to your child and advise on privacy:

The most important is dialogue. We can’t always keep up with what children are doing on the computer so closely, especially as they get older. Therefore, it is important to be open to talk about the type of behavior and people to be avoided on the networks.

In addition, as far as possible, try to follow the content that your child is accessing, such as games, varied applications and, mainly, social networks, which are places where he can interact with other people, often unknown. Facebook is a social network widely accessed by children, because despite the restrictive terms of use – only people over 13 years old can create an account – it is quite simple to circumvent this mechanism.

But sometimes a simple conversation does not solve the problem. You need to set up backup options to spy on your child’s cell phone and prevent them from accessing dangerous content and applications. There are many children who can hide the complicated situations they face (related to their online activities) and therefore you need a tool to allow you to have full control over your child’s cell phone.

Do you want to protect your children? See how to block applications on their Smartphone!

Our world today, allows people, especially children, to access all types of content, often without a filter. But did you know that it is possible to block applications that you don’t want them to have access to? Understand below and see how to protect your family.

Application Blocking – what is it about?



With children getting access to smartphones all over the world at an earlier age, it becomes a necessity that all parents are a few steps ahead of their children. There are more than 1.4 billion Android users worldwide with millions of teenagers and minors using an Android-based smartphone daily. For study or entertainment, their devices become an integral part of their lives. However, there are times when they are addicted to a particular application / website or are exposed to inappropriate content, whether violent games, adult websites or applications that you still don’t think good to have access. That’s where application blocking comes in, where you can prevent them from accessing this type of application, or even unwanted websites.

How to block applications:

The easiest way to do this is to install control applications. In addition to blocking installation of applications they have interesting functions such as knowing where your child is and controlling the time of use. But not all applications are truly reliable. Based on our experience, Wondershare Famisafe is the best option you can have. You need it to block dangerous apps. And if you use iPhone, it is important to know how to set parental controls on iPhone.

FamiSafe – Parental Control App:

This app is better than the first one. FamiSafe Parental Control is an excellent application to monitor your children on the phone. It has excellent functions to block apps on your child’s phone. With it, you will be able to decide the length of time you want to allow your children to use their phones.

You can easily restrict its use at school, at the dinner table or during bedtime. Another interesting thing is that FamiSafe Parental Control offers several functions, such as:

Location and Geofences: With the help of this application, parents will be able to track the location of their children and the history of the places he has already visited to learn about his whereabouts. He can also use virtual geographic boundaries (Geofences) to set a security parameter for your child. If the child leaves the defined safety zone, the parents receive a notification.

App Use: It is possible for parents to block unwanted apps on their child’s phone, such as social media and games. you can also see how much time your children are spending in the various apps during the day.

Web content: it is possible to filter the content that your children see on their Smartphone’s on different websites. In addition to the filter functions, they can also block certain websites that they believe are not suitable for their children.

Usage Time: you can set a time limit on your child’s phone and view your child’s usage habits wherever they are.

Smart Setup: Smart setup is a feature that allows parents to combine multiple features for better control.

You can download Famisafe on App Store if you use iPhone. But if you use Android phone, you can download Famisafe on Google Play.

Conclusion:

I hope the tips are useful and that you can successfully block apps that you don’t want your kids to use. Thank you for reading!