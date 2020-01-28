Bloom Procurement Services and the North East Procurement Organisation (NEPO) are joining a powerful North East delegation to MIPIM – the world’s leading property market in Cannes, France. The team will deliver a message to influential figures in the international property market that the North East offers tremendous opportunities for collaboration and social investment.

A seven-strong Bloom and NEPO team are amongst 100 North East businesspeople, leading academics and public sector chiefs attending MIPIM 2020.

MIPIM gathers the most influential players from all sectors of the international property industry for four days of networking, learning and transaction through premium events, conferences and dedicated exhibition zones. With 26,000 delegates from 100 countries in attendance it provides an unmissable opportunity to connect with key decision makers.

Newcastle, alongside 550 other cities use MIPIM to promote the region’s strengths as one of the UK’s fastest growing places in which to invest, develop or locate.

Bloom managing director, Adam Crampsie, said: “We are delighted to attend MIPIM alongside a truly inspiring list of partners. Our message is that the North East is welcoming, forward thinking and has all the support in place to launch and scale a business or development initiative.

“While we are passionate for the region, we also recognise that our participation at MIPIM will bring us in to contact with a vast range of innovative suppliers wishing to showcase their talents to the UK public sector. By encouraging them to enter the Bloom marketplace we can help them to win contracts, while also meeting the needs of society by awarding contracts to local suppliers, which fits perfectly with our own social value ethos.”

The delegation is spearheaded by Invest Newcastle, which is taking an exhibition stand that will provide a platform for partners to engage with investors and deliver an events programme that showcases the region’s strengths and expertise around wellness and sustainability. Hot topics include social value, smart tech, health and wellbeing and climate change.

This will be the fifth year Invest Newcastle has led a high-level delegation, with almost 30 partners, amongst a total delegation expected to exceed 100-strong, all committed to representing and championing the region.

Jennifer Hartley, Director, Invest Newcastle said: “We are thrilled to have so many key players who have committed to backing Newcastle and the city region at MIPIM 2020. Our partners play such a vital role in helping us secure investment and champion our region. They will help us to bring our city’s vision to life and demonstrate the power collaboration can have on those who live, work, study and choose to invest in our region. I am confident we’ll have a 100-strong delegation championing our region in March, making 2020 our biggest and best yet.”

