BLOSSOMS

IN ISOLATION/LIVE FROM THE PLAZA THEATRE, STOCKPORT

DOUBLE ALBUM TO BE RELEASED ON 23rd OCTOBER VIA EMI RECORDS

PRE-ORDER THE ALBUM HERE

‘Blossoms return home to subvert the image of the northern lad band with scarves, flouncing and shameless pop’ The Guardian 4*

‘Blossoms’ Paperback Writer cover is superb… our favourite isolation cover’ Music Radar

Blossoms have confirmed the physical release date for their upcoming In Isolation/Live From The Plaza Theatre, Stockport double album as being 23rd October.

The In Isolation side of the double album features a collection of tracks recorded by the band over the last few months in isolation, including re-worked takes on their own songs and a number of cover versions. The album also features some very special guests including Courteeners’ Liam Fray on a version of Please Don’t, The Coral’s James Skelly on a version of Dreaming Of You and Miles Kane on their Tame Impala cover The Less I Know The Better. Live At The Plaza Theatre, Stockport, features a full live set from the band’s ‘Foolish Loving Spaces’ album launch show on 11th February at Stockport Plaza.

To date the tracks released so far from In Isolation have been streamed over 1.4 million times and tracks from Live From The Plaza Theatre, Stockport have been streamed over 350,000 times.

The band recently re-scheduled their postponed UK tour dates that were moved back due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic. The gigs will now be in March and April 2021. Full dates are listed below.

20 March – O2 Academy – Leicester

21 March – Cambridge Junction – Cambridge

23 March – O2 Academy – Newcastle

24 March – O2 Academy – Glasgow

26 March – Bonus Arena – Hull

27 March – O2 Academy – Leeds

29 March – O2 Forum Kentish Town – London

30 March – O2 Forum Kentish Town – London

31 March – O2 Forum Kentish Town – London

2 April – O2 Academy – Birmingham

3 April – Manchester Arena – Manchester

Blossoms’ current album Foolish Loving Spaces went to Number 1 in the UK album charts on its release in January and features singles The Keeper and Your Girlfriend.

Since forming in 2013, Blossoms have enjoyed widespread success and acclaim. Their 2016 debut full length topped the album charts for two consecutive weeks and went on to earn the band BRIT Award and Mercury Prize nominations, while 2018’s Cool Like You charted at Number 4 in the UK album chart, spawning the anthemic singles I Can’t Stand It, There’s A Reason Why (I Never Returned Your Calls) and How Long Will This Last?

In Isolation tracklist:

Lost My Swimming Brain Paperback Writer There’s A Reason Why (I Never Returned Your Calls) The Less I Know The Better – with Miles Kane If You Think This Is Real Life Dreaming Of You – with The Coral Oh No (I Think I’m In Love) Charlemagne Your Girlfriend You’re Gorgeous Everyday I Write The Book Please Don’t – with Courteeners

Live From The Plaza Theatre, Stockport tracklist: