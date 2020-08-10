Double win at the inaugural What Car? Electric Car Awards.

BMW 3 Series Awarded ‘Most Loved Car’ by Auto Trader.

48-volt mild hybrid technology now available in 51 current BMW models.

Android Auto smartphone integration now available.

New and improved digital connected services.

The BMW 330e claimed “Hybrid Executive Car of the Year” and BMW X5 xDrive45e ‘Hybrid Luxury SUV of the Year’ in the inaugural What Car? Electric Car Awards in August 2020.

What Car? named the two BMW models among its top picks in a number of buyer-friendly categories, supporting consumers who are looking to make the switch to an electrified vehicle.

“Few cars show how times are changing quite like the BMW 330e, because it isn’t just the best plug-in hybrid executive car on sale, but the best executive car full stop,” said Steve Huntingford, Editor at What Car? commenting on the 3 Series plug-in hybrid win. “In fact, no other hybrid executive car is as well rounded as the 330e” he continued.

The BMW X5 xDrive45e impressed judges in the Hybrid Luxury SUV category. As the second generation X5 to be fitted with an electrified drivetrain, it now delivers best-in-class electric range. The vehicle draws on a model-specific in-line 6-cylinder petrol engine paired with fourth generation BMW eDrive technology to deliver up to 54 miles of electric-only driving. “The BMW X5 hybrid system is clever enough to juggle between petrol and electric power sources to maximise fuel economy,” added Huntingford.

BMW 3 Series ‘Most Loved’ at Auto Trader New Car Awards 2020

BMW has achieved success at the fourth annual Auto Trader New Car Awards, with the BMW 3 Series awarded 2020’s ‘Most Loved Car.’ Voted only by consumers, awards came from a total of 181,000 votes, making it a credible reflection of public opinion.

Erin Baker, Editorial Director of Auto Trader, commented: “So many owners this year said ‘I love my 3 Series’ that it was the runaway winner of Auto Trader’s Most Loved Car Award, with its brilliant driving dynamics and sporty styling.”

Consumers were asked to rate their cars across 16 different criteria, from reliability and performance, to appearance and running costs. They were also asked about their overall satisfaction with their car and how likely they would be to recommend it to others.

Increased dynamic performance and reduced fuel consumption: 48-volt mild hybrid technology now in 51 BMW models.

From summer 2020 onwards, mild-hybrid technology will be employed across a range of additional BMW models to provide support for the combustion engine. A 48-volt starter generator allows energy recovery from intensive braking, as well as an additional battery to store this extra electricity.

The 48-volt battery not only supplies electric vehicle functions but also makes its energy available to generate additional drive power. For this, the current flows back to the starter generator, which now takes on the role of an electric drive. This reduces the load on the combustion engine, allowing it to run as often as possible in an efficiency-optimised load range.

The generator also provides an electric boost during acceleration, instantly providing an additional output of 8 kW/11hp to support dynamic power delivery during acceleration.

48-volt mild hybrid technology was first introduced in selected BMW 5 Series model variants in autumn 2019, closely followed by the BMW 3 Series model and several BMW X models. From July 2020, it will be available as standard in 37 further model variants, including the 3, 5, and BMW 7 Series as well as the BMW X3, X4, X5, X6 and X7. In total, 48-volt mild-hybrid technology is now available in 51 BMW models.

Optimised smartphone integration: Android Auto joins Apple CarPlay.

BMW has extended the seamless connectivity in its vehicles with the introduction of Android Auto. As of summer 2020, owners will be able to use the digital voice assistant Google Assistant, Google Maps, music streaming services such as Spotify and Amazon Music, and WhatsApp all from within their BMW without interacting with their phone.

Drivers can view all the important information from compatible phone apps on the Control Display with navigation directions also shown in the instrument cluster and (optionally) Head-Up Display.

New and improved connectivity features

From July 2020 a range of new and improved features across a range of BMW models are available, including BMW Maps and BMW Intelligent Personal Assistant. Connected Parking is also offered which supports the search for a parking space in two ways; firstly by showing the driver possible parking spaces taking into account the size of their car, and secondly calculating the probability of a parking spaces based on available data.

Connected Charging for plug-in hybrids and electric vehicles has also been improved, allowing customers to define specific time windows that the car should be charged, saving customers with fluctuating home-tariff charges money on their home charging. Public charging services have also been enhanced, offering drivers detailed information on individual charging stations such as opening hours and providers. Points of interest such as cafés or restaurants near charging stations are also listed, allowing the driver to make the best use of charging time.