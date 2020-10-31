Ian Henderson, the founder and managing director of Boiler Plan UK, has been included in LDC’s One to Watch category as part of its Top 50 Most Ambitious Business Leaders 2020 programme.

The annual listing by LDC, the private equity arm of Lloyds Banking Group, recognises exciting and dynamic entrepreneurs that are growing innovative and resilient businesses.

In June this year, the North East firm was ranked as the UK’s eighth highest fast-growth business – featuring for the first time in the Startups annual index which showcases the top 100 disruptive businesses.

The latest accolade, which was published in The Daily Telegraph, recognises the success achieved by the qualified heating engineer after he founded the company in 2015 with the aim of becoming the UK’s best heating company by changing the way gas boilers are sold and installed.

Boiler Plan UK, which is headquartered in Cramlington, Northumberland, with an office in Goole, East Yorkshire, has undergone a period of rapid expansion to cover 70 percent of the country.

It is now focused on developing a nationwide presence and diversifying into other areas of energy provision – recently establishing an eco-department to assist customers with energy saving improvements.

Within the domestic market, it has experienced significant growth in its planned maintenance and emergency boiler repair service and continues to support a range of businesses and housing associations.

Boiler Plan UK recently attracted a £1m investment, comprising £600,000 from Maven VCTs and £400,000 from the North East Development Capital Fund, supported by the European Regional Development Fund and managed by Maven Capital Partners.

The funding will support its long-term growth strategy, which includes creating 40 new jobs and increasing annual turnover to £30m.

It has continued to deliver its essential services throughout the pandemic and has built upon its digital sales platform, offering a range of covid-secure measures, including an option to undertake a home survey via a WhatsApp video call.

Boiler Plan UK has a core staff of 72 together with a national network of qualified installers and Gas Safe-registered engineers and is currently conducting a nationwide recruitment campaign.

Ian Henderson said: “To be included in the One to Watch category of this prestigious index is a privilege, appearing alongside some truly inspiring scaleup business leaders.

“It’s a measure of how far Boiler Plan UK has come since I started out on my own with just a desk and a laptop. However, the ongoing success of this company is also due to the talented team here who deliver the high standard of customer service I demand and constantly look for the opportunities to drive the business forward.”

A spokesperson for LDC said of its Ones to Watch category: “These business leaders will be the nation’s principal job creators over the years to come, generating growth and prosperity for the British economy.”