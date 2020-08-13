Boodles Gin is celebrating the British Tradition of afternoon tea with tips on how to make it brilliant.

For Afternoon Tea Week (August 10th-16th) the unflappable Boodles Butler, who is the ultimate expert in all things traditional British etiquette, guides you through the perfect gin tea-pot serves using his favourite spirit.

Boodles Gin itself is a modern take on an English tradition, so whether you¹re lunching out or creating your own version of afternoon tea at home, Mr. Boodles suggests swapping out the usual tea and fizz for some refreshing gin cocktails.

These cocktails are made in tea-pots using the range of Boodles British Gin, including the Rhubarb & Strawberry and Mulberry variants and are an essential component to the perfect high tea.

The ceremony of Afternoon Tea reputably began in the early 1800s and is now enjoyed in restaurants, hotels and dining rooms across the country. It usually consists of finger sandwiches and scones galore and comes with its own set of rules and etiquette.

As well as advising against dunking biscuits into your cup and ensuring you always keep the saucer on the table, Mr. Boodles suggests only using the finest bone-china pots and never putting ice in the pot itself, only ever in the serving cup. Fizz is rather gauche, in his view. He is however split on whether cream or jam is spread first on his scones.

For thirsty gin enthusiasts, the full list of Mr. Boodles¹ personal favourite teapot sharing is as follows:

Rhuby Martinez (a fruity number)

150ml Boodles Rhubarb & Strawberry Gin

60ml sweet vermouth

20ml maraschino liqueur

Combine all of the ingredients in a teapot. Fill a teacup with ice. Stir and strain ingredients into teacup. Garnish with a lemon twist.

Gin & Gomme (a summery, herbal refresher)

150ml Boodles Gin

60ml Pineapple Juice

45ml Mango Purée (blended chopped mango)

60ml Fresh Lemon Juice

Shake all the ingredients thoroughly and pour into teapot. Fill a teacup with ice. Pour into teacup, top with a tiny splash of soda and garnish with a fresh sprig of coriander.

Mulberry Bramble Cocktail (a berry delight)

150ml Boodles Mulberry Gin

90ml Fresh lemon juice

90ml Crème de Mure (Blackberry Liqueur)

Lemon half wheel and blackberries to garnish

Combine all of the ingredients in a teapot. Fill a teacup with ice. Stir and strain ingredients into teacup. Garnish with a lemon half wheel and blackberries.