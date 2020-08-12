A NEWCASTLE-based insurance brokers has increased its turnover by 50% and doubled its workforce due to a boom in demand for its services since the coronavirus pandemic.

Bespoke Financial Newcastle Limited, which is the brainchild of father-of-two Terry Blackburn, 31 from Newcastle, is now on track to reach over £1.2m by the end of the year after a rise in people taking out life insurance and income protection.

The company has also undergone an aggressive recruitment drive to service demand, bringing its total head count to 28 and hopes to increase this to 100 by the end of 2021.

Bespoke Financial Newcastle has had support and financial coaching advice from Robson Laidler Accountants who have put systems in place to help the business grow sustainably giving real time information, a cashflow forecast and operational review to allow it to recruit and make key business decisions as well as invaluable tax advice.

Terry Blackburn said: “Bespoke Financial was already on track to reach our targets but the beginning of the pandemic in March saw our enquiries escalate more than imaginable.

“I made the conscious decision to work harder than I’ve ever worked and saw it as an opportunity to really make the business flourish and with the power of marketing and social media our leads increased tenfold.

“The pandemic has made people aware of their own mortality and whilst people have been furloughed they have had more time to reflect and review their finances. People who have always been meaning to take out that policy but never got around to it, have done.

“Robson Laidler have been an invaluable source of guidance throughout the whole period, they gave me 24/7 support and financial insight into how to ramp up the business efficiently as well as ongoing business coaching and tax advice.

“I also could not have grown the business at such speed without my staff who have all adapted so well and who also embraced the challenge of working for home whilst dealing with an unprecedented number of enquiries. I am so proud of everyone’s achievements and have high aspirations for the next 12 months.”

Nick Wilson head of Business Innovation at Robson Laidler said: “Bespoke Financial is an example of a business that has seized the opportunity that the pandemic has thrown at business owners and grasped it with both hands. With calculated measures in place to adapt and thrive at such speed including an operational review, Terry and his team have worked incredibly hard and deserve this success. I can’t wait to see what the future holds for the business.”

Bespoke Financial Newcastle, which offers life and home insurance as well mortgages and income protection, are still recruiting. Anyone interested in a role are asked to go to: https://bespokefinancialnewcastle.co.uk/ for more info.