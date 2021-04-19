There are many things that can affect our comfort levels at home. Most people would agree that it boils down to the kind of furniture you invest in your home. The more comfortable your sets of furniture are, the easier it will be to rest and relax. Others believe it also depends on the kind of appliances and electronics you buy for your house. If your appliances help you maximize your time by cutting down the number of hours of effort you need to exert to complete a task, the more comfortable you get.

But if you are truly after ultimate home comfort, know that there are at least four more things you need. Having the ability to maintain and control the following can really impact your indoor comfort levels:

Air Quality

Did you know that indoor air is a lot more polluted than you might think? This is not just because we exhale carbon dioxide whenever we stay indoors. Many things can cause indoor air pollution, like the following.

Tobacco smoke

Chemical vapors and odors

Mold and mildew

Particles like dust, dirt, pollen, and germs

Radon, carbon monoxide, and other gases

Household products like cleaners, insecticides, and pesticides

Materials used to build and decorate the house like lead, asbestos, volatile organic compounds

When you have poor indoor quality, your eyes, nose, and throat can get irritated. You may also experience allergies, headache, fatigue, and dizziness. This can aggravate existing respiratory conditions and even impact your heart and cardiovascular health.

To improve indoor air quality, you need to ensure good indoor hygiene. Keep the house clean, change filters regularly, and have a pro check on your aid ducts. Invest in a high-quality air purifier, use cooking vents, and consider addingplants withoutpollensto pull contaminants out of the air.

Temperature

A house that is too warm or too cold will never be comfortable. It does not matter even if you have the best appliances, the cleanest home, or the comfiest bed. When your indoor temperature is not ideal and you can’t control it as needed, your comfort levels can suffer.

Did you know that women can get a boost of productivity in higher temperatures? It is actually quite the opposite for men. This is the reason why more women want the temperature in their homes and offices to be turned up.

When it comes to sleeping, studies show that the ideal room temperature for sleep is65 degrees Fahrenheit. It still depends on the person. Most women wake up feeling too cold while men usually feel warm while they sleep.

Having the ability to controlyourindoor temperature can greatly improve your comfort levels. When it comes to temperature, we often think of investing in a smart thermostat first. But don’t forget about investing in a reliable air conditioning system first.

Whether you choose mini-ductless air conditioners or a central air conditioning system, you can get the most out of your investment with the help of the pros. They can make sure the installation is seamless. Be sure to have your system maintained regularly for maximum efficiency.

Humidity

Droplets of water found in the air may seem harmless enough. But too much indoor humidity can make you feel sticky and prevents your body from effectively cooling itself. Moisture needs to evaporate but is unable to do so in a room where the air is super humid.

A house with excessive moisture is also a breeding ground for mold and mildew growth. These can actually impact your health. This is especially true with toxic mold.

High humidity levels in your home can also attract different pests. Think of cockroaches, centipedes, and even wood rot fungus. Low humidity, on the other hand, can cause dry skin, itching, scratchy noseand throat, and static electricity.

Know that the ideal indoor humidity is 40%-60%. Some signs that you have poor humidity inside the house are difficulty breathing, constant sweating, and difficulty sleeping and staying asleep. This shows the relationship between sleep and humidity.

To reduce humidity levels, invest in a dehumidifier, a reliable AC unit, the right bedding, and open a few windows to allow moisture to escape. To increase humidity, add a few indoor greens and regularly water the plants. Consider a humidifier or turn down your thermostat a few degrees.

Lighting

Even lighting can have an impact on your comfort levels. Your visual comfort relies on adequate lighting. Too little or too much light can cause eye strain, stress, and fatigue. This is why you should never take lighting for granted.

Invest in different types of lighting solutions inside your home. Consider task lighting, ambient, and accent lighting for various tasks. This will help improve your visual comfort level and make your home more aesthetic.

Don’t forget to leverage natural lighting. This will help boost your mood and improve your health. Switch to LED lighting for more energy savings.

Temperature, lighting, humidity, and air quality can impact the comfort levels of our home. The more in control you are of these four factors, the easier it will be to adjust your indoor comfort levels. The right investments can make your stay more satisfying and turn your house into a real home.