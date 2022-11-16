North East-based Bowe Organics has scooped a Bronze Medal in the Face Care category at the Free From Gift Awards.

Bowe Organics’ Get Glowing Face Mask has won the coveted title in the awards which celebrate the best beauty gift sets, skincare trial packs and cosmetic stocking fillers from brands who manufacture products that are ‘free from’ some of the allergens, chemicals, additives and fragrances associated with skin sensitivities, allergies and ethical, environmental and health concerns.

The company is owned by Diane Bowe, who makes all her products at home in Darlington. Diane is no stranger to awards. This is the fifth big beauty prize she has won – including Gold at the Free From Skincare Awards 2021 for her Lip Rescue Balm and Silver for her Lash Oil at the same awards in 2018.

Diane says: “I am thrilled that my face mask has been recognised by winning such an important award. I feel so passionate about sourcing ethical, natural ingredients for my products so winning another award from the ‘Free From’ brand is a big tick for me.”

Diane’s innovative powder mask comes in a special starter kit that includes a bamboo spoon, applicator brush, two organic, non-bleached muslin cloths and a beautiful, handmade ceramic mixing bowl. Everything in the kit is vegan, cruelty free, ethically sourced and follows the usual Bowe Organics ethos.

The gentle, cleansing mask boasts calming, anti-ageing properties and is bursting with natural ingredients including Siberian Ginseng, Chamomile Flowers, Kaolin Clay and Moroccan Lava Clay. Combined, these magical products offer skin lifting benefits, fight wrinkles, boost skin-firming collagen, stimulate circulation, and refresh the skin.

Earlier this year Diane also launched a special face mask refill pack that comes in packaging loaded with seeds, which can be planted in your garden, or a pot. It will decompose and flowers will grow in its place – not only helping with the plastic waste problem but also helping our ever-declining bee population.

About Bowe Organics

Diane founded Bowe Organics and launched her first product back in 2018. She is an organic and vegan hairdresser and is currently training to become a Trichologist.

Diane says: “After I discovered the incredible natural and organic hair products that were coming to market back in 2012, I became hooked and obsessed. Not just with the products themselves but with how they can have a positive impact on the environment and how organic farming can help our precious depleting soil and protect our ecosystem by not using nasty pesticides.

“This discovery led me to undertake further research into the ingredients used in many popular hair and beauty products and explore their impact on people’s bodies and the world. I became aware of how some farms are exploited and over worked for their ingredients and I set out to find a supplier that had a strict Fair Trade policy in place and who would not put pressure on their workers. It is very important to me that no one is exploited for my profit.

“I then set about learning all about botanicals and blending different organic ingredients together to develop my own artisan beauty products and brand. The result is Bowe Organics and a capsule collection of products that truly work.”

Based in the North East of England, Diane formulates everything herself with no third-party bases or fillers used to bulk the products out. Her Lip Balm, Lash Oil and Hair Oil are all award winning with the Lip Balm winning gold in the Free From Skincare Awards in 2021. Everything is Vegan Society registered and cruelty free.