The team at Bradley Hall Chartered Surveyors and Estate Agents is supporting the Wansbeck Christmas Campaign this winter by utilising the Morpeth office as a drop off location for gifts and other donations, to ensure no child misses out this Christmas.

The Wansbeck Christmas Campaign was set up in the midst of the Covid-19 pandemic by Cal Bell and some friends after a conversation over WhatsApp, they discussed the changes the pandemic had triggered and the impact it would have during the festive period. With many unemployed, furloughed, or struggling financially, Cal and his team began advertising their new venture on Facebook for Christmas presents in the Wansbeck area and their plans grew exponentially from there.

Last year the Wansbeck Christmas Campaign received around 300 gifts, and financial donations raising £1700. This money was then used to buy more presents to ensure that no child was forgotten during the Christmas of 2020. Donations were collected at a range of drop of points throughout the Wansbeck area in carparks, schools, and other public spaces.

This year the Wansbeck Christmas Campaign are introducing a brand-new donation method through an Amazon Wishlist, to further ensure children have access to good quality presents this festive season. They have also further expanded on last year’s plans by introducing a nomination system. This system aims to ensure that the donated gifts are distributed to the children and families most in need.

Bradley Hall Chartered Surveyors and Estate Agents are partnering with Wansbeck Christmas Campaign to use the Morpeth office as a drop off point for those wishing to donate to the cause.

Cal Bell, founder and volunteer at Wansbeck Christmas Campaign said: “I am incredibly proud of what the Wansbeck Christmas Campaign was able to achieve last year and have every faith that we will be able to accomplish the same, if not better this Christmas. We are very grateful for the help of organisations like Bradley Hall for the support they are able to offer”.

Kathryn Kent, Bradley Hall’s Morpeth office Manager said: “Cal and the team at Wansbeck Christmas Campaign were able to achieve great things last year, we can only hope that through the use of Bradley Hall’s Morpeth branch as a drop off location, that they are able to help a greater number of children and young people within our local communities this

Christmas.”