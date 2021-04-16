The Bradley Lowery Foundation is urging its supporters to take part in an initiative that is helping to raise money to complete ‘Super Brad’s Pad’.

The Great Northern Raffle was launched to offer charities an alternative to ‘live’ fundraising events after most were cancelled or postponed at the start of the pandemic.

The top prize in the Spring draw is £1,000 towards a holiday of the winner’s choice.

Super Brad’s Pad will be a luxury five-bedroom holiday home in Scarborough, funded by the Bradley Lowery Foundation. The home is to provide a break for families who have children with life-threatening, shortening or compromising medical conditions to make new and lasting memories.

Gemma Lowery, Bradley’s mum and founder of the foundation, said, “We are thankful to the Great Northern Raffle for offering us this lifeline and ask all our supporters to get behind the raffle and enter today.

“The past twelve months have been difficult for charities everywhere, with fundraising events cancelled because of the pandemic, especially jeopardising the support we provide to dozens of families around the country.

“The home we are fundraising for will be a permanent legacy to Bradley; Scarborough was his favourite place to visit, and Super Brad’s Pad will help to provide respite care and support to families that have similar experiences to ours.”

Text Bradraf to 70215 for more information and how to enter.

Donations can also be made online https://gnraffle.rallyup.com/holiday

Since it was founded, the Bradley Lowery Foundation has raised more than £3million for dozens of poorly children across the UK; established a dedicated support line for the families of children with cancer; donated over £200Ks to researching childhood cancers and campaigned for new drugs to be introduced in the UK.