Gillian Jones-Williams, Motivational Speaker, Author and Diversity Strategist, is raising money for bereaved families of the NHS who lost their lives during COVID-19 through a diary book that she wrote during lockdown.

This book titled ‘Locked Down But Not Out’ is a diary of events that happened during the first part of lockdown and one woman’s struggle to save her business and also her own sanity.

The book covers monumental moments throughout the pandemic in the UK such as: the clapping at our doorways in support of the NHS, Captain Sir Tom Moore completing his 100 garden laps and Gillian’s perception of the daily news bulletins, Government announcements and even her love-hate relationship with Piers Morgan.

“They gave their lives to help our families. Now we must help theirs.”

Gillian Jones Williams commented: “When I left the UK for a skiing holiday last March, I left with the intention of getting my annual winter respite from the craziness of my job which consists of travelling all over the world to deliver training courses. I had absolutely no idea that when I returned, my life would never be the same again.

“At first, I wasn’t too sure why I was writing each day apart from being a memento that my family could read about in the future. As lockdown continued, I watched the NHS staff working so hard to save us in the most dreadful conditions, and I wanted to do something to support them and their loved ones. That’s when the light bulb moment happened, and I knew that I wanted to continue to write to showcase the reality through one woman’s eyes”.

100% of proceeds from book sales of ‘Locked Down But Not Out: A COVID-19 Diary by Gillian Jones-Williams’ will go to supporting those bereaved families. The book is now available to purchase on amazon.co.uk.

The virtual book launch will be on Sunday 14th March between 6pm and 7pm where the charity will be talking about the work that they are doing, Gillian will be doing a reading from the book and sharing some of the pictures from London in Lockdown. If you’d like to RSVP please email info@emergeuk.com

Link to purchase: https://amzn.to/2ZjO2pW

Watch Gillian in action here: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Bk2DG5-6IMk