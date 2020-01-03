1) Crete, Greece : easyJet holidays offers 7 nights at the 4 star Diana Palace Hotel on an all-inclusive basis for £482 per person including flights from London Gatwick on 2 May 2020.

2) Menorca, Spain: easyJet holidays offers 7 nights at the 3 star Mestral and Llebeig Apartments on an Self catering basis for £295 per person including flights from London Gatwick on 2 May 2020.

3) Corfu, Greece: easyJet holidays offers 7 nights at the 3 star Stemma Hotel on a Self Catering basis for £299 per person including flights from London Gatwick on 1 May 2020.

4) Belek, Turkey: easyJet holidays offers 7 nights at the 4 star Waterworld Belek on an all-inclusive basis for £549 per person including flights from London Gatwick on 1 May 2020.

Alex Loftus, Commercial Director, easyJet holidays said:

“We believe our holidays are some of the best value available all year round. We have also introduced thousands of discounts across our newly launched easyJet holidays business, offering a fantastic, extensive range of holidays at even better value. Combined with the best flight prices across our easyJet network, we are perfectly positioned to offer our customers the flexibility, quality and value they are looking for when booking their next holiday.”

To book an easyJet holiday please visit www.easyjet.com/en/holidays and for easyJet flights www.easyjet.com