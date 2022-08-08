Milburngate has confirmed it has reached agreement with BrewDog for the premium operator to open a venue at Durham’s brand-new riverside destination.

Marking the world-renowned craft brewer’s entrance into Durham’s hospitality market, the bar will take a prime position at Milburngate overlooking the River Wear and the UNESCO World Heritage Site.

The 3,736 sq ft unit includes a large outdoor seating area with uninterrupted views of Durham Cathedral and Castle and along the city’s picturesque riverside.

Currently with 67 UK locations, in addition to bars in more than 20 countries including United States, Spain, Germany, Italy, Australia and Sweden, Milburngate is part of BrewDog’s continued expansion with a further dozen in the pipeline.

Further details of the bar, which will include BrewDog’s eponymous range of craft beers and high-quality food, will be announced in the coming months ahead of an opening date that will be announced soon.

BrewDog joins other premium brands that have chosen Milburngate including the boutique cinema chain, Everyman, and steak restaurant Bar + Block. They will take their places alongside a flagship 93-bed Premier Inn hotel. Further occupiers are expected to be announced in the coming weeks.

Phase one of Milburngate will be completed in the autumn and will establish the riverside development as a landmark live, work and leisure destination. Developed by a joint venture between Arlington Real Estate and Richardson, Milburngate will also feature 153 built-to-rent apartments and contemporary, flexible Grade A office space.

Allan Cook, Managing Director of Arlington Real Estate, said: We’re delighted to have secured another premium brand like BrewDog at Milburngate. The quality of the scheme, its riverside location and access to a thriving social scene in Durham are just some of the reasons it chose to locate here. It’s a perfect fit for Milburngate and its arrival will certainly bring something new and fresh to the city that will attract both local people and visitors from across the region.”

Simon Eastwood, Real Estate Director at Richardson, said: “BrewDog is a highly sought-after brand that will be very much at home at Milburngate. Securing BrewDog as one of our anchor occupiers demonstrates the ambition we have for Milburngate as a major destination that will enhance the economic and social prosperity of the area.”