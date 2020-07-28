In an age of overpriced hand sanitizer and safety screens, one can easily be forgiven for confusing real life with a dystopian science fiction film. And, one can also be forgiven for forgetting about Brexit. Before a global pandemic took center stage, there was barely any other subject talked about with more frequency and passion on Britain’s shores.
If the transition period doesn’t get extended, the new year will see freedom of movement ends. EU and non-EU citizens will be treated the same way under the government’s new immigration policy. As outlined by a government policy paper, under the proposed points-based system, anyone wishing to work in the UK will need to be sponsored by an employer in a middle-skilled job or higher and be paid a minimum of £25,600 salary.
“We know that there’s already a skills shortage within technology in the UK and globally, so CIOs will be fighting to make sure that they retain their tech talent and that they also attract the best available.” — Lily Haake, Head of CIO Practice, Harvey Nash Group
Navigating uncertain waters: prepare for Brexit
A survey by British company Pivotal highlighted the fears among CIOs and other ITDMs; a concern that they simply won’t have the developers available to operate effectively after December 31st. 59% of the CIOs surveyed said they felt a lack of access to talent would hinder their organization’s success. And, 77% said they planned to have staff outside the UK assist in the development and deployment of the software after Brexit.
In these post-COVID times of remote teams as a new normal, businesses are better able than before to tackle some of these challenges head-on. Essentially, companies can choose to innovate themselves by leveraging remote teams or be shaped by the circumstances brought about by the UK’s decision to leave the EU.
Are tech employees swimming to more certain shores?
With the clouds of uncertainty hovering, we aren’t just seeing business leaders pondering their next moves. Research published by Top CV at the beginning of this year showed 16% of UK tech employees said they are planning on leaving the UK and their current job with the aim to advance their career due to Brexit. This puts the Brexit impact on IT services in tangible terms.
COVID has indeed altered perceptions of business leaders regarding remote teams, but the employees too. An April 2020 Gallup Panel found the highest percentage of people stating a preference for continuing to work remotely are employed in technology.
Preparation for plain sailing: combating the post-Brexit IT talent shortage
Planning the next 12 months of your development team and the overall strategic priorities of the business — particularly as technology becomes a key driver of value (as we explore in our report, Scaling Beyond Borders) — is incredibly tricky with the end of the transition period looming ahead.
However, there are certain measures businesses can take to sail as plainly as possible. Whether it’s monitoring workforce nationalities (with an eye on skills, of course) or moving to new offices within the newly-drawn EU borders, there are both smaller and more significant procedures businesses can undertake. One which we’re particularly fond of is utilizing dedicated remote teams.
