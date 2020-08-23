A POPULAR activity at a Sunderland shopping centre is bouncing back, as the Government eases more lockdown restrictions.

The Ping Pong Parlour at the Bridges will reopen today (17 August), at a bigger location in the former USC unit, next to Debenhams.

And those hoping to practise their swing can now book a slot to play with a single opponent from another household, or doubles if their partner is part of their social bubble.

Players will be encouraged to use hand sanitiser before and after entering, keep to their side of the table, wipe down the table after use and bring their own bats and balls for the game.

Duncan Allen, Building and Services Director at the Bridges, is looking forward to welcoming people back into the space.

“We’re delighted to be reopening our popular Ping Pong Parlour this week, so our shoppers can let off a bit of steam and have some fun during their visit to the centre,” said Duncan.

“The parlour is now in a much bigger unit than it was beforehand so it’s a great space for maintaining social distancing and we’ve got cleaning stations on hand to put visitor’s minds at ease.”

The Ping Pong Parlour will be open from 10am – 4pm Monday to Saturday and 11am – 4pm on Sunday, with slots limited to one hour.

Slots must be booked in advance by visiting the Customer Service Desk or calling the centre on 0191 515 4885.

Those under 18 must be accompanied by a playing adult and players need to submit their details in advance at http://www.pingengland.co.uk/track-trace/ or scan the code on the banner in the unit before commencing play.