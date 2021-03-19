Briggs Automotive Company (BAC) is continuing its global expansion and today announced the launch of BAC Michigan, signing an agreement with luxury automotive dealership Platinum Motorcars Detroit (PMC) to bring its Mono supercar to the Midwest.

Based in Birmingham, Michigan, just north of Detroit, Platinum Motorcars offers premium automotive brands, including Bentley, Ferrari, Aston Martin, Lamborghini, McLaren and Porsche. It will now serve as the exclusive BAC distributor for Michigan and is the only dealership in the Midwest to sell the Mono.

BAC’s iconic Mono supercar is renowned for offering the purest and most authentic driving experience in the world; it’s the ultimate piece of sports equipment for the sport of driving that makes every journey unforgettable and redefines the meaning of luxury.

BAC Mono, the world’s first single-seater, road-legal supercar, has been exported to over 40 territories worldwide and enjoys a strong presence in the U.S. through certified dealers, including Manhattan Motorcars in New York City and Tactical Fleet in Dallas, Texas.

Neill Briggs, co-founder of BAC, said, “Platinum Motorcars is the ideal partner to distribute the Mono. PMC shares our passion, or rather obsession, with driving purity and loving every single minute behind the wheel – and that made the decision easy when it came to joining forces. PMC is our exclusive dealership in Michigan, and the only place you can go in the Midwest to join the BAC family.”

“Put simply: we are automotive and racing enthusiasts at our core,” added Syed Ahmed, owner of Platinum Motorcars. “This partnership with Briggs Automotive Company has come together seamlessly, and we know our customers will appreciate the authentically analogue and pure driving experience delivered by these bespoke machines.”

As well as being exotic vehicle experts, PMC shares many of the BAC company values that make it a perfect fit: cutting-edge innovation and engineering, head-turning design, flawless customer service and – of course – unrivalled performance.

The first of BAC Michigan’s Mono supercars is now on location at PMC and available for purchase as a fully road-legal supercar.