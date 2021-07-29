Briston Summertime Watches

BRISTON is a accessories French brand born out of a very British spirit. From the dreaming spires of Oxford and Cambridge and from boat races gliding past cricket pitches and polo fields, this sporty chic spirit has been the epitome of British style since Queen Victoria. This lifestyle and its occasional quirkiness was also a great inspiration for the preppy style that originated in the Ivy League universities on the east coast of the United States. It is this spirit, combined with its watchmaking DNA, that gives BRISTON its unique style.

The Terracotta range of chronographs are inspired by the golden beauty of sunsets and the intense earthy drama they leave behind. Featuring the iconic, structural, Cambered-square case shape and tortoise shell acetate that BRISTON is famed for, this new collection is above all characterised by its four, unique dial options. Available in vanilla, nude, caramel and chocolate, each has a finish that is both powder and matt, adding a dash of rust-coloured desert chic to any look. The Clubmaster Classic Terracotta appeals to those in search of an elegant complement for the warmer weather.

Whilst the Clubmaster Classic HMS watch (Hours, Minutes, Seconds) in tortoise shell acetate features a ultra-resistant mineral crystal glass and water resistant to 100m, it really is your go anywhere companion. The watch can be accessorised to your hearts content with its interchangeable NATO strap program allowing you to adapt it to the colour of your outfits and your desires each and every day, as well as a selection of leather and bracelet options.

All watches are available from wolfandbadger.com, from £170.