BRITAIN’S GOT TALENT 2019 WINNER

COLIN THACKERY

LOVE CHANGES EVERYTHING TOUR

INCLUDING 90TH BIRTHDAY CELEBRATION

Featuring Musical Director Jae Alexander

WATCH HIS PERFORMANCES HERE

BGT WINNER’S STORY: COLIN THACKERY

Colin Thackery, the winner who stole everyone’s hearts on Britain’s Got Talent earlier this year will be embarking on a major tour for 2020 including a very special 90th birthday celebration at London’s Cadogan Hall on March 9th.

From the Royal Hospital Chelsea, to the Britain’s Got Talent Final, Colin Thackery made quite an impression from start to finish. When the 89-year-old Chelsea Pensioner Colin Thackery started to sing, there was barely a dry eye in the house. Performing on Britain’s Got Talent in his iconic Scarlet, with a row of medals across his chest, he mesmerised the audience as he lifted his voice in memory of his beloved wife Joan. When he left the stage, he was told that even the technicians were crying. Colin is an incredibly worthy winner.

Since the show, Colin has become the oldest person to ever sign a record deal at the age of 89. His debut album ‘Love Changes Everything’ is out now on Decca Records, in partnership with Syco. You can order Colin’s debut album here.

This new headline tour will see Colin perform his favourite songs from the album as well as his much-loved tracks from Britain’s Got Talent. Colin will also be joined by acclaimed musical director, supervisor and conductor Jae Alexander.

Speaking on the new tour Colin says, “I am so excited to continue this journey and meet lots of new people”.

Colin Thackery Love Changes Everything Tour

Sat 08 Feb 20 Newcastle Tyne Theatre

Sun 16 Feb 20 Warrington Parr Hall

Sat 22 Feb 20 Guildford G Live

Sat 29 Feb 20 York Grand Opera House

Mon 09 Mar 20 London Cadogan Hall (90TH BIRTHDAY)

Sun 15 Mar 20 Leeds City Varieties Music Hall

Wed 25 Mar 20 Birmingham Town Hall