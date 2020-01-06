- British Airways marks the end of the year with its biggest sale of 2019
- Annual January Sale has deals on flights and holidays to five continents
- Avios part payment offers Executive Club Members the opportunity to reduce their fares further still
- Customers must book by January 30, 2020
Thursday December 19, 2019 – British Airways has today announced the start of its January Sale, with discounts available on flights and holidays to five continents.
Deals are to be had across short- and long-haul with popular destinations such as New York, the Seychelles, Tokyo and Buenos Aires all on offer
To capitalise, customers must book by January 30, 2020.
Andrew Brem, British Airways’ Chief Commercial Officer, said: “This is our biggest sale of this year and the perfect time for customers to book themselves a getaway. As always, we’ve got a huge range of flights and holidays on sale spanning five continents, and with a wide range of travel dates to suit every need.”
Long-haul deals
Return fares in World Traveller (long-haul economy) start from as little as the following*:
- Tel Aviv – £269
- New York – £270
- Boston – £270
- San Diego – £329
- San Jose (Costa Rica) – £399
- Kuala Lumpur – £419
- Johannesburg – £539
- Bahamas – £549
In World Traveller Plus (long-haul premium economy) customers can fly to Hyderabad for £699, Tokyo for £979 and Buenos Aires for £1,088 return.
While in Club World (long-haul business class) there is the opportunity to soak up the sun in the Bahamas or the Seychelles for £1,699 and £1,799 respectively or visit world-famous temples and experience the street food wonders of Khaosan Road by flying to Bangkok for £1,999.
Short-haul deals
There are also exciting deals for customers looking to fly Club Europe (short-haul business class). Salzburg or Bilbao can be reached from Gatwick for £159 and £170 return, respectively. While from Heathrow there are return flights to Lyon for £190, Hamburg for £192 and Vienna or Malaga for £197. Included in these business class fares is lounge access, fast track through the airport, a meal and drinks, as well as a generous baggage allowance of two checked bags.
British Airways Holidays
Included in the January Sale are also a series of tempting holiday packages. The sale sees the return of two-night breaks to Europe (including flights and hotels) for just £99 per person, with Prague, Venice, Berlin, Barcelona, Verona and Nice all included.
On top of this there are tempting deals on holidays worldwide, including flights and a 7-night hotel in Barbados for £529 and Orlando for £399. Customers can also bag flights and three-nights in Dubai for £365 and New York for £379. Holiday deals can be found in full in the Notes to Editors.
All British Airways holidays include a minimum of 23kg checked baggage, are ATOL protected and can be secured with a deposit of £75 per person based on two people, allowing customers to spread the cost of their holiday.
Avios part payment
As always British Airways Executive Club Members can reduce their fare using Avios part payment. They can pick from a range of savings by destination and cabin. Members making the most of Avios part payment still collect Avios and Tier Points on their bookings.
The following deals in World Traveller are available:
|
Route
|
Avios part payment
|
New York
|
£170 and 14,700 Avios instead of £270
|
Boston
|
£170 and 14,700 Avios instead of £270
|
San Diego
|
£179 and 24,400 Avios instead of £329
|
San Jose (Costa Rica)
|
£139 and 45,600 Avios instead of £399
|
Kuala Lumpur
|
£159 and 45,600 Avios instead of £419
|
Bahamas
|
£199 and 62,500 Avios instead of £549