British Airways marks the end of the year with its biggest sale of 2019

marks the end of the year with its biggest sale of 2019 Annual January Sale has deals on flights and holidays to five continents

Avios part payment offers Executive Club Members the opportunity to reduce their fares further still

Customers must book by January 30, 2020

Thursday December 19, 2019 – British Airways has today announced the start of its January Sale, with discounts available on flights and holidays to five continents.

Deals are to be had across short- and long-haul with popular destinations such as New York, the Seychelles, Tokyo and Buenos Aires all on offer

To capitalise, customers must book by January 30, 2020.

Andrew Brem, British Airways’ Chief Commercial Officer, said: “This is our biggest sale of this year and the perfect time for customers to book themselves a getaway. As always, we’ve got a huge range of flights and holidays on sale spanning five continents, and with a wide range of travel dates to suit every need.”

Long-haul deals

Return fares in World Traveller (long-haul economy) start from as little as the following*:

Tel Aviv – £269

New York – £270

Boston – £270

San Diego – £329

San Jose (Costa Rica) – £399

Kuala Lumpur – £419

Johannesburg – £539

Bahamas – £549

In World Traveller Plus (long-haul premium economy) customers can fly to Hyderabad for £699, Tokyo for £979 and Buenos Aires for £1,088 return.

While in Club World (long-haul business class) there is the opportunity to soak up the sun in the Bahamas or the Seychelles for £1,699 and £1,799 respectively or visit world-famous temples and experience the street food wonders of Khaosan Road by flying to Bangkok for £1,999.

Short-haul deals

There are also exciting deals for customers looking to fly Club Europe (short-haul business class). Salzburg or Bilbao can be reached from Gatwick for £159 and £170 return, respectively. While from Heathrow there are return flights to Lyon for £190, Hamburg for £192 and Vienna or Malaga for £197. Included in these business class fares is lounge access, fast track through the airport, a meal and drinks, as well as a generous baggage allowance of two checked bags.

British Airways Holidays

Included in the January Sale are also a series of tempting holiday packages. The sale sees the return of two-night breaks to Europe (including flights and hotels) for just £99 per person, with Prague, Venice, Berlin, Barcelona, Verona and Nice all included.

On top of this there are tempting deals on holidays worldwide, including flights and a 7-night hotel in Barbados for £529 and Orlando for £399. Customers can also bag flights and three-nights in Dubai for £365 and New York for £379. Holiday deals can be found in full in the Notes to Editors.

All British Airways holidays include a minimum of 23kg checked baggage, are ATOL protected and can be secured with a deposit of £75 per person based on two people, allowing customers to spread the cost of their holiday.

Avios part payment

As always British Airways Executive Club Members can reduce their fare using Avios part payment. They can pick from a range of savings by destination and cabin. Members making the most of Avios part payment still collect Avios and Tier Points on their bookings.

The following deals in World Traveller are available: